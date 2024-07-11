The dreaded Day Zero has not arrived. Mexico City, built on a lake, has been in a water crisis for three years, with the Cutzamala System having less and less water. June 26 was marked as Day Zero, when the city would be left without water if it did not rain, and it seems that the memes and events on social media such as “Massive dance to Tláloc in the Zócalo to fill the Cutzamala” worked. This June was the rainiest since 1941 and recorded 148.7 millimeters of rain. Thanks to this, the capacity of the Cutzamala increased, although only by one percentage point compared to last month. The increase is minimal and worrying, since the level of the Cutzamala is 31% lower than the historical storage of the system in July, which was 59%. This year alone, the system has suspended water distribution on two occasions due to leaks where millions of liters of water are lost. Despite the repairs, more extensive action is needed to prevent the level from rising by only one percentage point even with historic rainfall.

According to the National Water Commission (Conagua), as of Monday, July 8, the three storage dams of the Cutzamala System (El Bosque, Valle de Bravo and Villa Victoria) are at 27.8% of their total fill level with 217.36 million cubic meters. The El Bosque dam is at 33% of its fill level; Valle de Bravo, at 27.5%, and Villa Victoria, at 22.6%. The total storage of the dams is 782,521,000 cubic meters.

Actions to improve the Cutzamala System

According to Conagua, 1,262 liters of water per second have been recovered and there are various actions (short, medium and long term) with an investment of more than 1,075 million pesos to recover an additional 1,505 liters per second in the Cutzamala System and 1,980 liters per second in other wells and dams. The construction, rehabilitation and replacement of wells in the north and south of the Valley of Mexico, the completion of the Santo Tomás-Castera branch and the modernization of the El Bosque dam are part of Conagua’s plans to mitigate the problems in the Cutzamala.

In recent years, the Mexico City government has also invested in infrastructure to prevent water loss in the city once it leaves the Cutzamala. It is estimated that about 50% of the water supplied is lost between leaks and illegal taps, about 12,000 liters per second. However, Clara Brugada, the next Head of Government of the capital, said that during the previous administration, an investment of 17 billion pesos was made to recover 6,000 liters of water per second through wetlands, absorption wells and treatment plants. She also highlighted the sectorization program to control water loss, with which they have replaced more than 300,000 meters of primary and secondary water lines in the city, in addition to repairing more than 100,000 leaks in five years.

The importance of the Cutzamala System

The system satisfies 26% of the water demand in the Metropolitan Area of ​​the Valley of Mexico with 15.68 cubic meters per second that reach 13 municipalities and 13 towns through different operating agencies in Mexico City and the State of Mexico. For three years, the water crisis in the area, coupled with infrastructure problems, has kept the inhabitants of a city that cannot afford to lose so much water on edge.

The word Cutzamala comes from Nahuatl and translates as “place of weasels.” The Cutzamala System dates back to the 1930s and 1940s, when land subsidence in Mexico City increased due to the extraction of groundwater. The Lerma System was implemented first, which functioned as the main source of water for the metropolis in the 1950s. During the 1970s, more water was sought for agricultural irrigation and electricity generation, but with the growing urban sprawl, the need for another supply system for the capital led to the study of different basins, and it was determined that the Cutzamala River in Michoacán offered the best conditions of quality and excess flow. Its construction began in 1976, it was inaugurated in 1982, and today it is considered one of the largest drinking water supply systems in the world.

Sign up for the free EL PAÍS Mexico newsletter and to WhatsApp channel and receive all the latest news on current events in this country.