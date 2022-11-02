We are getting closer to the Qatar 2022 World Cup and the Mexican team has already traveled to Spain to begin its preparation with all the elements considered by the Argentine Gerardo Martinoalthough as always, there are notable absences in their call, since it is a fact that several of those who are going through a great moment are not in their squad, in addition to others who will live the international fair only because of the sign of being in Europe.
Since the group in which the Aztec team will play was announced, there has been a lot of pessimism, especially because it is Argentina, one of the candidates to win the World Cup, although for now she is beginning to see how several pieces fall before the competition. Speaking of Polandnegativity comes because your big star Robert Lewandowski is quite a ‘killer’ in the area, but apart from that, said team goes through bad times like the tricolornot to mention Saudi Arabiawhich for many could be unknown, without forgetting that its greatest star, Saleh Al Shehriis injured and may not even make it to the tournament.
Now, most fans, in disgust at the process of daddy and your latest results, go to Tricolor eliminated in the Group Stage, but it is possible that they will once again reach the round of 16, where it is very certain that they will be once again as in the last seven World Cups. the game against The Albiceleste is given up, but there is a slight hope of a draw because Mexico has collided with powers in that instance providing pleasant surprises as it did before Holland Y Belgium in 1998, Italy Y Croatia in 2002, France in 2010, Brazil Y Croatia in 2014 and how to forget the victory over Germany in 2018.
There is a certain fear of the Poles thanks to Lewandowskibut the Aztec team must remember that there are several teams with a single star and this one cannot always fully carry the team, the clearest example is to see what happened with the network breaker in Barcelona, they were left out of the UEFA champions league in the Group Phase, since not even with the Pole’s goalscoring instinct could they aspire to more. Something similar could happen to them Mexico, despite the fact that the Achilles heel of the Aztecs is the defense, which has had several problems. Finally, Mexico has had good results when facing an Asian team and could go out with everything to take the three units, so probably the men of the daddy They could add between five and seven points, to access the second round.
Already speaking of the phase of the 16 best, now it does sound very illogical to believe that the tricolor aspire to more, apart your rivals could be the champion France, Denmark or the also surprising Australia, accustomed to reaching more definitive instances. Only the most dreamy could believe that Mexico It will be among the eight best, since the squad it currently has does not surpass others from the past, taking into account that several will have their first experience. It only remains to trust that once again, the Mexican team be filled with courage to go against the statistics and not play his worst role in the last seven World Cups.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#pessimism #Mexico #reach #Qatar
Leave a Reply