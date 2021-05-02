Youssef Al-Arabi (Abu Dhabi)

Sales outlets in the UAE confirmed the availability of food and consumer goods in large quantities and the conduct of supply operations at the usual rates, and that they were not affected by the events related to the spread of the Corona virus in India. They said: The strategic reserve and the diversification of import sources protect the local market from any shortage of food and consumer goods during the next stage. They pointed out that the UAE enjoys a prominent global position with regard to food trade, as it is considered the food gateway between East and West, and previous experiences have proven its ability to promote the concept of food security locally and in the countries of the region. During the past few days, India has recorded a record increase in the number of cases of Coronavirus, surpassing the 400 thousand cases of Coronavirus during the past 24 hours, and 3.5 thousand new deaths per day were recorded.

Diversify sources

Dr. Suhail Al-Bastaki, Director of Happiness and Marketing Department at the Union Coop, confirmed that all food and consumer goods are available in large quantities, despite the challenges facing the Indian market at the current stage related to the spread of the “Covid 19” virus.

Al-Bastaki told Al-Ittihad that the Indian market is one of the most important markets for importing foodstuffs, but the strategy of diversifying food and consumer import sources protects the market from any shortage. He said: Past experiences and challenges have proven that the UAE is not only able to achieve and strengthen the concept of food security at the local market level, but has also proven that it is the food gateway between East and West, as it was a center for re-exportation to the rest of the region.

He added that based on customers’ confidence in the availability of goods, the purchase movement in the various branches is proceeding normally and is focused on Ramadan commodities, especially meat, flour, oils, juices and dates.

Alternative markets

For his part, Mohammed Yousef Al-Khaja, Director General of the Emirates Cooperative Society, said that despite the events related to the outbreak of the Corona virus in India, the movement of shipping and importing foodstuffs is proceeding normally until now. He added that the Indian market is important in terms of food imports, especially in terms of vegetables and rice, but there are many alternative active markets in the event that shipping operations from India are affected in the coming months. Al-Khaja stressed the availability of stock with suppliers of various food and consumer goods, and the flow of supply operations in a normal manner, and operations in sales outlets are proceeding as usual.

Non-oil foreign trade between the UAE and India has witnessed a significant growth of 22% over the past ten years, rising from 108 billion dirhams ($ 29.4 billion) in 2009 to 132 billion dirhams ($ 35.9 billion) in 2018, an increase of 24 billion dirhams. $ 6.5 billion).