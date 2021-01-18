D.he Chinese economy grew more slowly in 2020 due to the corona crisis than it has done in more than four decades. The gross domestic product increased by 2.3 percent compared to the previous year, as the statistics office announced in Beijing on Monday. In 2019 it was still enough for an increase of 6.1 percent. However, this makes the People’s Republic the only major economic nation in the world that achieved growth in the past year. For comparison: The German economy has slumped by 5.0 percent.

The economic recovery in the world’s second-largest economy after the United States has recently picked up: In the fourth quarter of 2020, China achieved growth of 6.5 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, after 4.9 percent in the summer quarter. Economists polled by Reuters had only expected an increase of 6.1 percent.

The world export champion is currently benefiting from increasing demand for its products. The country produces many goods that are in demand worldwide in the corona pandemic – such as medical equipment such as masks or laptops and screens for the home office. Domestic demand has also recovered, to which the government contributed with economic stimulus programs.

“Still a lot of potential for consumption”

This year the upswing is likely to intensify considerably: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts strong growth of 7.9 percent for China. “We think the prospects for the near future remain good,” said economist Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics. “We still see a lot of potential for consumption, as households will reduce the savings they have accumulated last year.”

Fears of a pandemic flare-up in the country have increased after the sharpest increase in new infections in one day in more than ten months was recently recorded. However, the consequences for the economy are controllable, said the head of the statistics bureau, Ning Jizhe. However, in some regions consumption could suffer from the new restrictions. Authorities quarantined more than 28 million people at home in January to help contain the spread of the disease. China has the experience and the ability to control the virus, Ning said.