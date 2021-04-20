With the closed shopping malls and the schools without face-to-face classes in the suburbs, where coronavirus cases they have no brake, street fairs they explode of people.

Yes OK Alberto Fernandez He stated that he would make the security forces available to control the driving ban from 20 to 6 in the morning, and so that there are no social or outdoor encounters, in Axel Kicillof’s lands no one supervises the coming and going of people at fairs.

Apparently without fear of getting infected, hundreds of people took to the streets looking for the offers.

Without working well during the day, within the hours allowed to circulate, the lack of chinstrap and distancing are a breeding ground for COVID-19.

Boys accompanying their parents shopping, fast food places with long lines of teenagers without distancing, businesses that do not limit the entry of people and zero control: postcards of a contradiction.