A few months ago, it was revealed that Call of Duty: Warzone would have a new anti-cheat system known as Ricochet, which would apparently help cleanse the game of all hackers. Initially it was believed that this system had had a positive impact on the battle royale, but now it seems that things are worse than ever.

It happens that on social networks and forums, users are constantly complaining about the huge number of cheaters that abound today. war zone. Even if Activision promised that they were already working on improving the state of this game, as well as that of Call of Duty: Vanguard, At the moment it is still possible to find things like this:

I GUESS THERES FLYING CARS WITH CHEATERS ON THEM LMFALFJMKSAJGFKNGKNG pic.twitter.com/0jm1n2TkUG — Thomas (@IntechsTV) January 19, 2022

Previously, hackers only used cheats like auto aim and wallhacks, but it seems that they have already evolved to the point where they now also make use of flying vehicles, invisibility and resistance to gunshots. Everything seems to indicate that Ricochet it didn’t do a very good job of weeding out cheaters, and it will be a matter of waiting to see how much it can do Activision about.

Via: Twitter