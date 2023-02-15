In the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, on Tuesday, the Bavarian team achieved a difficult and important victory away from home against its Parisian counterpart, but the latter involved Emery to give him a new record in the competition.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier pushed Emery (16 years and 343 days) to start playing, after he did well recently.

Emery thus became the youngest player ever to play a Champions League knockout match.

The young player, born in 2006, grew up in a sports family, where his father was also a soccer player and defended the colors of the Red Star team, the fourth oldest French club.

Emery Jr. began his career when he was 4 years old in Obervilliers, a club in the suburbs of Paris, then moved to the giants of the French capital in 2014 at the age of 8 years, but he got the opportunity to participate with the first team this season only.

The defensive midfielder has a high physical fitness and distinguished technical capabilities. He is also adept at winning the ball, creating play and giving balance to the midfield. He is described as a player with a mature personality and very good at reading the game.