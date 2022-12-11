The exhibition, which was launched on the third of December, was held at the Fairgrounds in Beirut on an area not exceeding 2,200 square meters, while it was being held before the crisis, specifically before the Beirut port explosion in August 2020, on an area of ​​​​10,000 square meters, as confirmed by the President of the Arab Cultural Club. Supervisor of organizing and setting up the exhibition, Salwa Siniora Baasiri, told Sky News Arabia.

Siniora Baasiri said, “The number of visitors to the exhibition exceeded expectations despite the living crisis, and this, if anything, indicates the Lebanese people’s thirst for culture.”

She added, “Most of the visitors came to send a message that the cultural movement is still going on in Beirut. Some of them bought books and some of them attended the cultural seminars that were held on the sidelines of the exhibition.”

Siniora Baasiri drew attention to the “response of school students to visit the exhibition,” and she estimated that no less than 10,000 male and female students would attend, in addition to university students, and considered that “the book fair in Beirut is divided into two parts, the first is commercial and the other is purely cultural. This year’s exhibition confirmed the thirst of the Lebanese for the part.” cultural”.

The president of the Arab Cultural Club urged the publishing houses, which had a symbolic presence this year, to return next year with a larger presence, especially since “the exhibition is considered the dean of exhibitions in the Arab world because of Beirut’s different flavor in this field,” as she put it.

She added, “The economic crisis is still ongoing and may worsen, but the Lebanese felt that there is spiritual nourishment that they should turn to, which gives them the ability to continue instead of giving in to the political and financial crisis.”

She explained, “25 activities were held on the sidelines of the exhibition, including seminars to discuss recently published books, in addition to discussing important issues, including the Arabic language, development, Lebanese heritage, and recovery plans.”

Siniora Baasiri said: “What distinguishes the Beirut Arab International Book Fair in its current session is the density of visitors, as dozens of them stressed that books are a priority for them, despite the financial hardship experienced by most families in Lebanon.”

Surprising turnout

In the same context, Akram Hamdan, media officer of the exhibition, said that the organizers “were surprised by the turnout and movement of visitors that the exhibition witnessed from the first day until the last hours of it, especially by school, institute and university students, whose number exceeded 10,000 students from various Lebanese regions.”

Hamdan pointed out, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, the high demand for books, especially among the younger generation, considering that “this is remarkable, especially that we are in the era of technology and the Internet, which indicates that young people still have a passion for reading.”

The media official pointed to the increase in the number of visitors to the exhibition compared to the previous session, which was held exceptionally last March, as “the aim at that time was to announce the return of the exhibition after a forced hiatus of 3 years due to the Corona pandemic and the economic crisis.”

Hamdan added: “Most of the publishing houses participating in the exhibition are from Lebanon, amounting to 133 publishing houses. The Arab presence was symbolic, amid the participation of countries including the Sultanate of Oman, Iraq, Tunisia, Syria and Egypt.”

This edition of the exhibition was held in light of a financial and economic crisis that led to the collapse of the Lebanese pound against the dollar, in addition to the increase in poverty rates that exceeded 82 percent of the Lebanese population, compared to 42 percent in 2019, according to the statistics of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia “ESCWA”. In addition to a crisis in the banking sector as a result of restricting withdrawals in dollars.

The organization of the first book fair in Beirut dates back to April 23, 1956, and at that time achieved great results that motivated the members of the Arab Cultural Club to move forward in holding it annually and permanently, so that with the passage of time it became one of the pillars and cultural landmarks of Beirut, Lebanon and the Arab world.

In 1992, the name of the fair was changed from “Beirut Arab Book Fair” to “Beirut Arab International Book Fair”.