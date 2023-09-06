Home page politics

From: Hannes Niemeyer

Survey earthquake in Bavaria. After the leaflet affair, before the state elections, one party is on the rise, of all things: Hubert Aiwanger’s Free Voters.

Munich – Stressful days lie behind Hubert Aiwanger and the Free Voters. For days, the discussion about the anti-Semitic leaflet has been going through the media throughout Germany. Aiwanger is in the crosshairs, threw him the SZ in their initial article, however, pretending to be the author of the paper full of contemptible statements. The Free Voters boss distanced himself, Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder finally announced on Sunday that he wanted to stick with Aiwanger.

Survey on the Bavarian election: Aiwanger’s free voters after the leaflet affair in the plus

The case has not yet been fully clarified. Prime Minister Söder seems to have answered the 25 questions asked by Aiwanger for the time being. Since then, both Aiwanger and Söder have concentrated more on campaign appearances for the upcoming Bavarian election 2023 on October 8. At least Aiwanger’s reputation should have suffered in the run-up to the election due to the excitement about his person, one would think. However, according to a recent survey on the state elections in Bavaria, exactly the opposite seems to be the case.

The latest INSA opinion trend for the picture shows changes in the percentages of the parties in some places. It is the first poll since the Aiwanger flyer scandal picked up speed. And now it’s becoming clear: The free voters don’t seem to have been weakened by all the excitement, they actually seem to have been strengthened. Aiwanger’s party increased by four points compared to the previous survey, standing at 15 percent. A strong gain.

Hubert Aiwanger has a good laugh: Despite the leaflet affair, his free voters are up in a new survey for the state elections. © dpa / Matthias Balk

CSU loses in poll for Bavaria election – bleak prospects for FDP and SPD

The values ​​​​for the CSU do not look quite as rosy. According to INSA-Trend, Prime Minister Markus Söder’s party would reach 37 percent – this corresponds to a loss of one percent compared to July. And a further distance from the at least 40 percent proclaimed by Söder. The strongest force would still be the CSU.

The Greens also lose a point, landing at 14 percent and thus level with the AfD. The SPD falls a full two percentage points to nine percent – a weak value. It also looks bleak for the FDP. It would currently only have four percent if it were no longer represented in the state parliament.

Even if the CSU went down minimally, the survey has one positive thing for Söder and his party colleagues: With the free voters as the second strongest force at around 15 percent, a continuation of the current government alliance in Bavaria would be possible. (han)