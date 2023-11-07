This raised questions that prompted Yedioth Ahronoth to write a report examining how Hamas continues to fire rockets towards Israel despite more than a month of fighting continuing.

The newspaper said that the Israeli Air Force, which is described as the most powerful weapon of its kind in the Middle East, strongly struck Hamas’s leadership headquarters, bases, infrastructure, and personnel during the past weeks.

The missile launches continue despite everything

It revealed that the missile bombardment on Gaza in the current war is the most violent since the Gulf War, and the pace of bombing is increasing daily.

However, sirens are still sounding in various parts of Israel, morning and evening, and Israelis are then rushing towards shelters.

Many ask: How can Hamas militants continue to fire so many rockets, despite the destruction of many of the movement’s military targets?

The newspaper considered that, on the surface, the question is logical, as when an enemy is attacked, he will not be able to attack, let alone launch such a large number of missiles towards Israel with such ease.

Accordingly, the Israeli army will attack rocket launch sites in the Gaza Strip in order to restore calm on the home front and undermine Hamas’ capabilities, some believe, and the matter will end.

But Hamas is not a traditional army, so the Israeli Air Force will have to deal with a different challenge, some believe, with good reason.

Back to the beginning

According to the report, in order to understand how Hamas continues to fire rockets, we must shed light on its military arsenal to know how it operates.

The launching of rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel began in April 2001. At that time, they were short-lived and were called “Qassam” rockets. They were homemade and included simple chemicals such as fertilizers and sugar.

There was randomness in manufacturing, which led to casualties among Hamas members, and reaching the launch site was dangerous for those who wanted to launch it, and anyone who dared to try to launch the missile at Israeli settlements would not have succeeded in their goal.

The Israeli solution

The Israeli army found a way to deal with this threat, through the use of reconnaissance aircraft, and it did not take long until the army was able to monitor what it said were “suspicious activities”, that is, people setting up missile launchers before launching them.

The army killed many Hamas members while they were preparing rockets to be launched over the ground, as a squadron of Apache helicopters was carrying out this mission, among many warplanes used by the army.

Hamas learned too

Hamas, on the other hand, learned its lesson and changed its tactic of launching rockets.

Its fighters have developed missiles that can be controlled more easily.

Yedioth Ahronoth accused Hamas’ partners, namely “Iran and other countries that support terrorism,” without naming it, of facilitating Hamas’s acquisition of missiles more powerful than those locally made in Gaza.

Hamas worked to simplify the process of launching rockets in a way that overcomes the technological superiority of the Israeli army, which leads to…

To answer the question of how Hamas continues to fire rockets despite the intense raids.

The newspaper said that there are 5 main reasons behind Hamas’ continued firing of rockets:

the site

Rocket launching pads belonging to Hamas and other factions are spread over a wide and populated geographical area, the newspaper says, which makes it difficult to see them from the sky.

Hamas built holes to hide the launching mechanism and the missiles, each targeting a different part of Israel.

The newspaper says that the launching of rockets is carried out according to a timer or remote control, and thus Hamas militants can launch rockets from a distant place without risking themselves to face retaliation from the Israeli army.

After that, the missile burns the launch pad, which means that its use will be one-time, and Hamas cannot repair it during the war, and this applies to short-range missiles that strike the settlements surrounding Gaza, according to the Israeli newspaper.

As for the long-range missiles that reach the city of Haifa in the north, for example, they are launched from an underground base, and according to a mechanism that can be used for multiple uses.

The newspaper said that the launch site is part of the tunnel system built by Hamas.

Hamas missile arsenal

Hamas planned its missile attack to continue without the need to rely on the function of command centers. Launching a barrage of missiles requires only a command and a control device from Hamas members, and this explains the ease of launching missiles at Israel without having to wait for the Hamas hierarchy.

Even aiming is not important for the average fighter, because everything is prepared in advance.

Even if Israel manages to assassinate senior Hamas officials, its junior members will still be able to launch rockets when needed.

Firepower policy

Hamas carried out a harsh attack on October 7 against Israel, knowing with certainty that the latter’s army would respond by waging war.

During the war, it will not receive support or more ammunition, so it will use its missiles wisely until the end of the war.

This is what prompted the movement to dig deep and long tunnels and build fortified shelters.

The firepower policy seeks to cause maximum damage to Israel, while conserving missiles for a prolonged war campaign.

Therefore, we find that Hamas fires small quantities of rockets in each burst and chooses where to concentrate those bursts.

Hamas learned that launching a single missile at a place in Israel, such as Rishon Lezion near Tel Aviv, is enough to occupy the news broadcasts and have an impact.

show of strength

According to the newspaper, Hamas continues to fire rockets in order to display its strength and show that it is steadfast in the face of the Israeli army.

As rocket fire continues, Hamas gives the impression that it is still strong and has the initiative in the war.

Israeli army priorities

Every war is a matter of resources, and there are limited sources of fuel, ammunition, and combat-ready soldiers.

The newspaper says that the support and support that Israel received from abroad may change during the war, so the army focuses on specific priorities in the shortest possible time, while exploiting the least amount of resources.

The newspaper reported that the army could focus on specific goals that could benefit Israel, such as destroying Hamas’ leadership centers, which would hinder the movement’s ability to manage the war.