US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby stressed that Washington will not allow those he called extremists to derail the Gaza ceasefire talks.

Kirby accused Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich of making false claims, describing his claims that a ceasefire agreement would be a surrender to Hamas as wrong.

Analysts believe that there is a need for all parties to resume the negotiations process, which is what Washington is counting on.

In this regard, the head of the Middle East Forum for Strategic Studies, Samir Ghattas, said, “Israel claims every time that the bombing of schools targets meetings of Hamas and Jihad elements, but it has never proven this.”

Ghattas added in his interview with Sky News Arabia:

The return to negotiations, on Thursday, will take place because all parties need it.

The delayed response from Iran and Hezbollah has to do with what is going on under the table to resume negotiations.

Iran is negotiating the issue of postponing or preventing the response (to the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran), or carrying out a response similar to the April response if it obtains part of the frozen deposits it has.

There is great confusion within the Israeli home front and the Iranian response may be severe, something it has not been accustomed to before.

The American behavior does not encourage the conclusion of an agreement because it gave a $3.5 billion prize to Israel to buy weapons as a reward for what it is doing.

We have a better chance now of reaching a ceasefire.

Sinwar is closer to agreeing to continue these negotiations.

Sinwar, contrary to what is rumored about him, can reach an agreement because he wants to stop the bloodshed of the Palestinian people.

What Israel is doing is killing the Palestinian people, not Hamas.

Israeli society tends towards extremism and aggression, and even if Israel wins tactically, it will be defeated strategically.

For his part, writer and political researcher Eli Nissan from Jerusalem said, “Israel does not deliberately bomb civilians in Gaza.”

He added to Sky News Arabia that:

The army’s intelligence information indicates that Hamas and Jihad were stationed on the first floor and the women and children on the third floor (in the Al-Tabi’in School).

Israel admits its mistakes, but what happened at the school was a targeting of Jihad and Hamas.

Sinwar is waiting for Iran and Hezbollah to strike Israel and does not want to reach any agreement.

Sinwar wants to be the second Hassan Nasrallah and sooner or later he will be targeted.

Iran funds Hezbollah, militias and Houthis to besiege Israel from several fronts.

Smotrich and Ben-Gvir (National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir) express their desires, but the Israeli government and the United States reject what they say.

“Israel has a responsibility to avoid civilian casualties in Gaza,” said foreign affairs researcher Justin Thomas Russell, from Washington.

Russell explained in his interview with Sky News Arabia: