Food multinationals such as Unilever and Heineken have continued to make billions in profits during the inflationary crisis. Supermarkets also did not suffer too much pain due to the high prices. Most of that bill fell to the consumer. The CEOs of large companies see extenuating circumstances. “In times of crisis, a company shows its real face,” says professor Karen Maas.

