Despite the positive for coronavirus that set off the alarms on Wednesday, and that forced the isolation of 160 players (in addition to suspending the games on Thursday and the draw of the pictures for Friday), in Melbourne the count continues regressive to Australian Open which starts on monday.

The first Grand Slam of the season will be a great test because it will implement a series of prevention protocols, as occurs in every sporting event that takes place in the midst of the pandemic. But unlike what happened last year with the US Open and Roland Garros, it will be held in a more “relaxed” atmosphere, without a strict health bubble and with an audience in the stands.

In a country that today many consider to be the “safest place in the world”, the “great” ocean is preparing to mark the return to the (new) normality. Of course, if in the next few hours there are no new surprises or new cases are detected in the capital of the state of Victoria.

Since the global health crisis broke out, Australia has recorded just about 28,800 coronavirus cases and 900 deaths from the disease. Strict lockdowns at the national and local levels, free trials and the closure of borders, which will continue in 2021, transformed the country into one of the least impacted by Covid-19. That positive of a worker from the Grand Hyatt Hotel, which is home to a large number of tennis players and their teams, ended a 12-day streak with no autochthonous cases on Wednesday.

Presentation of the Australian Open tennis – AFP / AFP

This is why Australians today lead almost normal lives. Therefore, as required by the health authorities, all the people who arrived in the country for the Australian Open, with a special permit due to the current travel restrictions, had to carry out a two-week quarantine, which was harder for some than for others for the cases that were detected in some flights.

But also for this reason, once the players completed those days of isolation – with daily tests to ensure that they were not infected – they were “free” and during the rest of their stay in Melbourne they will be able to move around the city at will, always respecting the same restrictions as the rest of the inhabitants.

They will have to use chinstraps in closed public places, a measure that was applied again in the last hours, after the positive registered in the hotel of the contest. Also at all times within Melbourne Park, except when playing or training and during meals.

Last weekend, after the end of the quarantine of the Grand Slam contingent was decreed, the players’ social networks were filled with images that showed the world a reality that today seems distant. Diego Schwartzman photographed himself, like many others, walking around Melbourne, accompanied by his girlfriend and without a mask, because its use is not required in open places. And also at a dinner with the rest of the Argentine players in a restaurant in the city.

Tennis players had not had that freedom last year in New York and Paris, where during the Grand Slam dispute there was circulation of the virus and they had to remain within a bubble that included the hotel and the tennis complex.

The tournament announced a few weeks ago that there will be a record of 380 ball kids between 12 and 17 years old (the age range was extended compared to 2020, when it was 12 to 15), who will also adapt to the protocols. The use of chinstraps will not be mandatory for them. They will be able to reach the balls to the players, but not the towels or the bottles, as happened in the last two “greats”. And they will be encouraged to use hand sanitizers whenever possible.

After the positive detected in one of the hotels, the action on Thursday to disinfect Melbourne Park was suspended. Photo David Gray / AFP

The “happy” Grand Slam will also be the first big event on the tennis calendar that will once again have a crowd of spectators in the stands. The Us Open was played in 2020 without an audience and Roland Garros received just a thousand people per day.

Australia, on the other hand, will open the doors to a maximum of 30 thousand fans every day and expect that during the two weeks of competition, some 390 thousand will attend the contest, a figure that represents 50 percent of the average of the last three years .

At the end of last week full stands were seen in the exhibition that Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and other top players contested in Adelaide. There, many of the spectators did not wear chinstraps and the social distancing of two meters was not respected. A similar postcard could be seen from Monday in Melbourne Park.

In Adelaide, several top players played a sold-out show at the end of last week. Photo REUTERS / Morgan Sette

The newspaper Herald Sun of that city affirmed that the fans will be able to attend the games without masks, take photos or request autographs from the players, as long as they have no problem doing so, and even throw the balls that end up in the stands during the matches.

Thus, the Rod Laver Arena and the rest of the tournament stadiums will give away postcards that will remind the circuit prior to the pandemic.

In a city and a country that knew how to “handle” the pandemic like few others in the world, the tennis circuits will celebrate a special Australian Open from next Monday, with a preventive protocol, but quite similar to the tournaments of the pre-coronavirus era . A Grand Slam that will mark the return to the (new) normality.

Look also

