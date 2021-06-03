ofVeronika Silberg shut down

Various studies indicate the risk of corona infection in pregnant women. In Germany, vaccination is made difficult for them.

Vienna – Since the beginning of May, the vaccination committee in Austria has recommended vaccination for all women from the 13th week of pregnancy. According to the recommendation, there is only limited experience with the use of Covid-19 vaccines in pregnant women, but without exception they did not reveal any abnormalities. Vienna then activated 5,000 vaccination appointments for pregnant women.

Corona infection in pregnant women: Severe course three times more likely

You should be protected from a serious disease course of Covid-19. The risk of this is particularly high in pregnant women. “Because the immune system shut down during pregnancy”. The unborn child must be tolerated, explains specialist Dr. Kurt Hecher from UKE Hamburg in an RTL interview. It is three times more likely than non-pregnant women of the same age to have a severe corona course. The risk of stillbirth is also increasing, according to a research report in the journal American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) in Germany actually concedes this risk. She recently recommended vaccinating pregnant women with previous illnesses who are at higher risk of a severe course “after risk-benefit assessment and detailed information”. Nevertheless, it is not easy to get vaccinated as a pregnant woman in Germany.

Corona vaccination for pregnant women: worry about incidents

If there are no previous illnesses, pregnant women are often rejected. On Mirror online a young woman reported that she had hidden her pregnancy in order to get an appointment. “I would have loved to cry and say that I am pregnant, but still want to be vaccinated.” Another victim tells RTL how she was simply rejected at the Augsburg vaccination center.

“Since liability in the event of an incident is still unclear, pregnant women are only vaccinated in individual cases,” explains the president of the professional association of gynecologists, Christian Albrig, to the dpa. Even after the vaccination recommendation has been adjusted by the Stiko, vaccination centers are likely to remain hesitant.

Corona vaccination for pregnant women: professional association calls for Stiko recommendation

Last week, according to AFP, the professional association of gynecologists called for a general vaccination recommendation for pregnant women. “For the protection of mothers and their unborn babies, it would be extremely helpful and desirable if such a recommendation were made in favor of pregnant women at the vaccination summit,” Albrig said Editorial network Germany.

“However, as has already happened in Saxony, other state governments or even the Federal Ministry of Health could take appropriate decisions,” suggested Albrig. In addition, additional mRNA vaccines would have to be made available for gynecological practices. According to the association’s president, he is assuming a total of around 500,000 doses each for the first and second vaccination.

Corona vaccination for pregnant women: will the exception become the rule?

Gradually, however, the exceptions should become the rule. The Federal Ministry of Health writes: “Even without a general vaccination recommendation, pregnant women can be vaccinated from the 2nd trimester of pregnancy after medical advice and individual risk assessment.” In addition, there are more and more studies on corona vaccinations for pregnant women who hope for a general vaccination recommendation soon to let. (vs)