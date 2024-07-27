Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 07/27/2024 – 18:10

In the first half of 2024, data from the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services (MDIC) indicate continued growth in the trade relationship between Brazil and China, compared to the same period in the previous year. Brazilian exports to the Asian country grew by 3.9%, rising from US$49 billion in the first half of 2023 to US$51 billion in the same period in 2024. Brazilian imports of Chinese products increased by 14.5%, rising from US$25 billion to US$29 billion.

For Rodrigo Giraldelli, a specialist in foreign trade between Brazil and China and CEO of China Gate, which specializes in consultancy on imports from the Asian country, bilateral trade is strengthening, with Brazil maintaining its position as Latin America’s main supplier to the Chinese market.

Despite the sharper growth in imports, Brazil’s trade balance remains favorable, with a trade surplus of US$22 billion in the first half of 2024. The main driver of the increase in imports was vehicles, with a growth of 235%, followed by machinery (24%) and products for the chemical industry (47%). “The significant growth in the automotive sector is due to the recent increase in import taxes on hybrid and electric cars in Brazil. The new rates are 25% for hybrid models, 20% for plug-in hybrids and 18% for fully electric cars, in effect since July 1.

Anticipating this change, companies have increased the import of these vehicles, seeking to maximize their profit margins before the new taxes come into effect, which significantly alters the trade balance”, comments the specialist in foreign trade with China for over 20 years.

Brazilian exports to China also showed significant increases in some sectors. The highlight was cotton, which saw a 1000% increase, rising from US$96 million to US$1 billion. Other sectors that recorded notable growth included fuels (30%), iron ore (22%) and sugar (170%). On the other hand, some products showed a decline in exports to China. Among them, seeds and grains fell by 13%, meat and offal decreased by 17% and iron exports fell by 22%.

“Despite the variations, the trend is for continued and diversified growth in trade relations between Brazil and China, benefiting both countries. Through a scenario of opportunities and mutual progress, expectations for the coming years are for an even greater intensification of trade exchange between China and Latin America, consolidating strategic partnerships and strengthening the regional economy. Given this perspective, it is essential that Brazilian companies take advantage of the opportunities offered by the Chinese market and seek ways to expand their presence and competitiveness in this globalized scenario,” concludes Giraldelli.