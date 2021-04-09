Rio de Janeiro, the second largest city in Brazil hardest hit by the pandemic of the coronavirus, reopened this friday bars, restaurants and shops after they were closed for ten days, in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

The relaxation of the restrictive measures was announced at a press conference by the mayor of the capital of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, who stated that, despite the reopening of some sectors, “It is not time to relax”.

With this change, bars, restaurants, clubs, museums, theaters, cinemas and event houses can operate and attend in person until 9:00 p.m., while stores and commercial establishments will be able to operate between 10 am and 6 pm.

Despite the easing in Rio de Janeiro, access to the beach will continue to be prohibited. Photo: AFP

However, collective sports activities and access to beaches, waterfalls, parks, as well as staying on the roads, areas and squares of the municipality between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. the next morning are still prohibited.

Paes stressed that flexibility is a reflection of the positive effects of the measures taken 10 days ago, which closed all non-essential services.

“Our reality does not allow a lockdown (total isolation). But this is not the time to relax, “he emphasized.

According to the Rio Health Secretary, Márcio Garcia, the closure of all non-essential activities during the last days has already they start to give positive signals in the system health of the city and in the number of people treated in hospitals.

A woman receives the coronavirus vaccine in Rio de Janeiro. Photo: AFP

However, the reactivation of various sectors of the economy occurs at a time when the number of deaths and infections from the coronavirus continues to grow in the city, which already registers almost 21,500 deaths and some 235,000 confirmed cases.

According to the latest bulletin released by the Rio de Janeiro government, the bed occupancy rate in Rio hospitals was 95% until this Thursday, while the number of patients waiting for an intensive care bed fell from 674 to 643 people.

San Pablo makes it more flexible, but not so much

The governorate of São Paulo, the most populous state affected by COVID-19 in the country, also announced this Friday the easing of the so-called emergency phase from next Monday.

The region will advance to the still quite restrictive red phase, which will last until the 18th next.

The governor of San Pablo, Joao Doria. Photo: AFP

This means that schools will be able to resume face-to-face classes – as long as the mayoralties authorize it -, the return of the Paulista Championship matches is allowed, and the construction materials stores will be able to reopen.

However, all activities considered non-essential, such as bars, restaurants, beauty salons or religious celebrations, among others, are still prohibited.

Despite the drop in hospitalizations, the region, where about 46 million people live, has so far recorded 81,750 deaths and 2.6 million infected by covid-19, while the intensive care occupancy rate stands at by 88.3%.

With about 210 million inhabitants, Brazil is one of the countries most affected in the world by the health emergency of the covid and go through a moment of uncontrol of the pandemic.

On Thursday, the country returned to record a new daily maximum of deaths from the disease, with 4,249 lives lost in 24 hours.

Since the confirmation of the first case of coronavirus, on February 26, 2020, Brazil accumulates 345,025 deaths and 13.2 million infected.

Source: EFE