Despite the decline in the number of new infections with the Corona virus and the decline in deaths resulting from it, many European governments want to retain powers that entitle them to take special measures for fear of a setback that would lead to a new wave of the epidemic.

Perhaps this is what made German Chancellor Angela Merkel call, today, Friday, to extend the “epidemiological situation” that allows the federal government to continue to enjoy specific special powers after this June.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said today, in response to a query in Berlin, that the chancellor believes it is logical to extend the “epidemiological situation on a national scale”, explaining at the same time that the decision in this regard rests with the German parliament (Bundestag).

According to the Law on Protection against Infection, the Bundestag can declare or cancel an “epidemic situation”. The status quo gives the Federal Government the right, without reference to the Federal Council (Bundesrat), to issue decrees directly, for example on tests, vaccinations, occupational health and safety or entry into the country.

Government decrees usually require the approval of the Council of States, but unlike laws they do not require the approval of the Bundestag.

Parliament declares the “epidemiological situation” in the event that “there is a grave danger to public health in the entire Federal Republic of Germany”, according to the Law on Protection against Infection. It expires automatically if the Bundestag does not renew it after three months. This will be the case at the end of June.

According to information from the German News Agency (dpa), the parliamentary blocs of the ruling coalition (the Christian Alliance and the Socialists) have already agreed on the extension.