“Really, that low?” ‘Samu’ revealed and mocked the poor rating of “turn on” after hiring Melissa Paredes.

The return of Melissa Paredes on television was one of the most talked about topics of the national show business. After the scandal that her breakup with “Gato” Cuba meant, the model left TV unexpectedly. After a good time, Gisela Valcárcel welcomed her again in “The Big Show” and “turn on” he hired her as a driver to everyone’s surprise. However, the program Pan American TV It has not gone well with the audience at all. How much rating has she done?

Melissa Paredes and “Préndete” get less than one point

samuel suarez He shared information about the rating he achieved “turn on”. The space presented by Melissa Paredes, ‘Metiche’ and Karla Tarazona have had a terrible performance. According to data from Rating Show Peru, the Panamericana TV program achieved a very poor 0.2% on Wednesday, January 25.

“Préndete” by Melissa Paredes has not received a good reception from the audience. Photo: Panamericana TV See also Jessica Newton surprises her family with a saucer, but she doesn't know what it is: "I have no idea"

The surprise of Samuel Suárez in front of the low figure

‘Samu’ mocked the morning show, uploading his opinion to his stories along with some avocado emojis next to the rating of “Turn on.” “Really, so low? But if even modeling I see Melissa and Karla. Guys, I do see you in the morning for a while, I am one of those cats that is there attentive. Hopefully they will do something to lift ”, she wrote on the Instarándula de instagram.

On January 24, in the space of Pan American TV it didn’t fare much better. They did not reach the point either and bordered the 0.4 rating. Melissa Paredes and company will have to do a better job in the next few days, since “America Today” its direct competence, returns on Monday, January 30.