After anger about the corona vaccines from Astrazeneca and Johnson & Johnson, the vaccination campaign in Germany is disrupted. Now the first voices are being heard calling for a new vaccination summit.

Potsdam – The vaccination campaign in Germany is being hampered by anger over the vaccines from Astrazeneca and Johnson & Johnson *. All under 60-year-olds who have received a primary vaccination with Astrazeneca should generally receive vaccines from Biontech / Pfizer or Moderna for the secondary vaccination. But a second vaccination with Astrazeneca should also be possible on request. The reason for this are suspected cases of cerebral vein thrombosis after vaccination with Astrazeneca.

Germany’s top statutory health insurance physician, Andreas Gassen, has already described Astrazeneca as the “controversial” vaccine and opposed the fact that family doctors should also vaccinate him in large quantities, reports the German press agency. In Brussels, EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen * announced that the EU will receive 50 million additional Biontech / Pfizer cans by the end of June. In the second quarter, Germany then received almost 50 million doses of this vaccine instead of 40.2 million.

Brandenburg’s Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke calls for a new vaccination summit

Brandenburg’s Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (SPD) calls for more vaccines in the Corona * pandemic and calls for a new vaccination summit from the federal and state governments. “Vaccination is the only way out of the pandemic and the restrictions on fundamental rights. We urgently need more vaccine, ”said Woidke on Thursday German press agency in Potsdam. “The federal government has a duty to ensure the supply of vaccines and to ensure reliable and plannable delivery. That is why we are urgently calling for a vaccination summit between the federal states and the federal government. ”In March, the federal and state governments agreed at a vaccination summit.

The agreement of the federal and state health ministers regarding the second vaccination for patients under 60 * who have already received a first vaccination with Astrazeneca has consequences in Brandenburg: For the time being, there will be no new dates for first vaccinations with the vaccines for the vaccination centers awarded by Biontech and Moderna. Because the necessary second vaccinations, which were originally intended with the Astrazeneca preparation, have to be rescheduled for around 60,000 people. (dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.