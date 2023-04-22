He explained that battles with heavy weapons took place in central Khartoum and warplanes flew over several areas, pointing to a slowdown in some internet networks in Khartoum.
The Sudanese army stated: “Despite our monitoring of violations, we affirm our commitment to the armistice in the interest of humanitarian aspects.”
He added, “The Rapid Support Forces attacked Al-Huda prison and released a large number of inmates.”
For its part, the Rapid Support Forces denied the news circulating about the storming of a prison and the release of prisoners.
The two sides exchanged accusations of breach Armistice, where the exchange of army soldiers and gunmen from Rapid Support Forces Shooting in neighborhoods of the capital, even during Eid prayers.
Earlier, drone footage showed a few plumes of smoke around Khartoum and other nearby cities, which together represent one of the largest metropolitan areas in Africa.
The clashes claimed hundreds of lives in the capital and in the west Sudan Basically the third largest paid state in Africa To a humanitarian catastrophe in a country where a quarter of the population already depends on food aid.
And she said The World Health Organization said on Friday that 413 people have died and 3,551 have been injured since fighting broke out in Sudan 6 days ago. At least 5 aid workers were among the dead.
Eid truce
- He said Sudan army And the Rapid Support Forces in two separate statements that they agreed to a truce for a period of 3 days so that the people of Sudan can celebrate Eid al-Fitr.
- “The armed forces hope that the rebels will abide by all the requirements of the truce and stop any military moves that would obstruct it,” the army statement said.
- urge US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called on the fighters to abide by the truce, saying Sudan’s military and civilian leadership should urgently begin negotiations on a sustainable ceasefire to prevent further damage.
- said the commander of the Rapid Support Forces Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo known as Hamidti, Saturday, that he received a phone call from the Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres.
- Hemedti added in a post on his Facebook account, “We stressed the need to adhere to the complete ceasefire and provide protection for humanitarian and medical workers, especially the staff of the United Nations and regional and international organizations.”
Opening the airports of Sudan
- The Rapid Support Forces said, on Friday, that it is ready to partially open all of Sudan’s airports so that foreign governments can evacuate their nationals.
- It added in a statement that it “will cooperate, coordinate and provide all facilities that enable expatriates and missions to leave the country safely.”
- It is not clear to what extent the Rapid Support Forces control airports in Sudan.
- Khartoum airport was damaged as a result of the fighting between the two sides, planes were seen burning on the airport runway, and commercial airlines stopped their flights several days ago.
