He explained that battles with heavy weapons took place in central Khartoum and warplanes flew over several areas, pointing to a slowdown in some internet networks in Khartoum.

The Sudanese army stated: “Despite our monitoring of violations, we affirm our commitment to the armistice in the interest of humanitarian aspects.”

He added, “The Rapid Support Forces attacked Al-Huda prison and released a large number of inmates.”

For its part, the Rapid Support Forces denied the news circulating about the storming of a prison and the release of prisoners.

The two sides exchanged accusations of breach Armistice, where the exchange of army soldiers and gunmen from Rapid Support Forces Shooting in neighborhoods of the capital, even during Eid prayers.

Earlier, drone footage showed a few plumes of smoke around Khartoum and other nearby cities, which together represent one of the largest metropolitan areas in Africa.

The clashes claimed hundreds of lives in the capital and in the west Sudan Basically the third largest paid state in Africa To a humanitarian catastrophe in a country where a quarter of the population already depends on food aid.

And she said The World Health Organization said on Friday that 413 people have died and 3,551 have been injured since fighting broke out in Sudan 6 days ago. At least 5 aid workers were among the dead.