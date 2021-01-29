Misleading content from sources posing as the media, the fake news, grew up on the social platforms Twitter and Facebook last year in the United States, despite the measures implemented by the two companies to prevent their proliferation.

Research by the German Marshall Fund shows the growth of misleading news on the most popular platforms. On Twitter, its spread was due to accounts that the platform had verified as real, but sharing content from sites that repeatedly posted false or misleading information.

The content of these sites reached its peak in the fourth quarter of the year, with up to 47 million tweets shared. The company recognizes the existence of the phenomenon, as indicated to Bloomberg, and points out that for this reason before the presidential elections in the United States they took measures to limit participation in publications that violate the rules of the social network.

In the case of Facebook, the German Marshall Fund study found that interactions with deceptive sites last year were more than double those in the run-up to the 2016 election. This included 1.2 billion interactions with deceptive sites in the last quarter of 2020.

The study concludes that although the measures taken by the companies were useful, they did not stop the broader trend.

By 2021, Twitter launches Birdwatch

Twitter pilot test. Reuters photo

Twitter launched a pilot test in the United States on Monday of this week in which the users of the social network themselves can verify the information that the rest of the users share and add comments that deny it or provide context: Birdwatch.

The project works for now only on a web page other than Twitter, so that only the participants in the pilot test can carry out verifications and see the comments added by other verifiers.

The company justified this decision as a way to ensure that the system generates context that people will find. “useful and appropriate” and, if the results are satisfactory, it would proceed in the future to fully integrate it into the Twitter portal.

Initially, only about 1,000 people received approval to act as verifiers, although this figure could go up to 100,000They indicated from the company in a statement.

The reasoning of the San Francisco firm to carry out this type of test is that the verifications by the users themselves will allow to detect and more quickly “fix” the spread of false information and that Internet users will appreciate that this task is carried out by the community itself instead of a central authority as it is now.

This initiative is based on what the community is, and no Twitter or other central authority, which provides the context with the notes. In addition, the company wants Birdwatch to be transparent, so the data provided and the algorithms will be available for consultation.

If the objectives are met, Twitter announced that its will is extend the system globally in the future.

SL