After months of fluctuation and significant rise, the value of $100 fell to less than 144 thousand dinars recently, while it was more than 160 thousand before that.

However, the high price remained unchanged, prompting consumers to express their discontent and discontent, calling on government and supervisory agencies to intervene and put an end to what they consider “merchants’ exploitation of the exchange rate crisis”, which burdens citizens and drains their savings.

Prices are still high, and they are almost the same as they were when the exchange rate reached about 165,000 dinars per $100 during the first months of this year, while it is supposed, according to observers, to decrease given the decline in the dollar, which is evident especially in basic commodities that are abundant. The demand for it is in such days as Eid Al-Fitr.

Meat is an example

For example, the prices of sheep, cows and poultry meat are witnessing a significant increase, to the extent that a kilo of lamb meat exceeds 20 thousand dinars (about 14 dollars), while its price before the recent wave of high prices at the beginning of this year was about 16 thousand, which means The price increased by $3 per kilo.

Although the gap is still clear between the official and parallel exchange rates, it has shrunk to only about 10,000 dinars, after it used to reach nearly 25,000.

Observers believe that the decline will be gradual until the price stabilizes between 132 and 135 thousand dinars per 100 dollars within a few months and possibly weeks, with the end of the month of Ramadan and the start of the Eid holiday.

And the Central Bank of Iraq had approved, on February 7, a new official exchange rate approved by the government, at 132 thousand dinars per 100 dollars, but despite the passage of about two and a half months since that, the exchange rates have not yet stabilized, and therefore the prices of commodities and materials, especially food, continue to rise. .

chaos

Rebwar Taher, the head of an Iraqi family, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia:

• Although weeks have passed since the start of the dollar’s decline, we did not see a noteworthy difference in the prices of consumer goods. On the contrary, some of them rise more, especially before the feast, especially meat, whose prices have become unreasonable and are not at all commensurate with people’s purchasing power, especially for middle-income families. And the big one.

• Despite the government’s talk about committees monitoring the markets, in reality inflation remained unchanged, and every large retail store, or even a small grocery store in a neighborhood, controls prices as it sees fit.

• The price of the same commodity and the same brand may change with a difference of up to two dollars or more. For example, a bag of frozen potatoes for frying with a capacity of one kilo is sold in one store at a price of 4750 dinars and in another at a price of 3250 dinars, which means the need to strengthen accountability mechanisms and prevent the exploitation of consumers and draining their money with this open commercial fraud .

As for Maria Suleiman, who works as an accountant in a retail store in a commercial complex, she tells Sky News Arabia:

• We face cases of complaining on an almost daily basis from customers about the high prices and their fluctuations, but this is not our fault, as retail stores buy various commodities and merchandise in bulk from warehouses and large companies, and they control prices and set them.

• It is true that the value of the dinar has risen against the dollar recently, but there are materials that were purchased before this rise, and therefore we cannot sell them at a lower price so as not to suffer a loss. Nevertheless, there is no doubt that there are some shops that are already taking advantage of price turmoil and volatility to manipulate and profit illegally.

“It takes time”

On the other hand, the Iraqi economist Nabil Jabbar Al-Tamimi believes that prices, according to the consumer price index, began to decline during the month of April, according to the data of the Ministry of Planning and some official and unofficial statistical agencies.

Al-Tamimi adds to “Sky News Arabia” website: “This means that the decline in commodity prices, especially food ones, will continue gradually, in order to achieve stability in them in parallel with the start of stability in the exchange rate of the dollar, due to the policies of the government and the central bank aimed at controlling it and controlling its fluctuations, until the application of the price.” The official rate is 132 thousand dinars for every 100 dollars.

However, according to the same speaker, this does not mean complete control of the escalating inflation at the beginning of the year due to the dollar crisis, which resulted in a significant rise of 20 to 25 percent in the prices of various commodities and materials.

Al-Tamimi concludes by saying: “Thus, achieving balance in the markets and returning to the previous price pace takes time, as the decline in prices after such crises is usually slower compared to their rise, which is also controlled by the desires and procrastination of merchants and their endeavor to keep the price as high as possible.”