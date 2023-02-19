The China Association of Petroleum and Chemical Industry stated that the petrochemical industry recorded total revenues of 16.56 trillion yuan ($2.41 trillion) in 2022, an increase of 14.4 percent year-on-year, while its total profits declined by 2.8 percent, to reach 1.13 trillion yuan ($164.5 billion). ).

The volume of imports and exports of petrochemical products in 2022 rose by 21.7 percent year-on-year to $1.05 trillion.

China’s crude oil production amounted to 205 million tons in 2022, up 2.9 percent year-on-year, marking the fourth consecutive year of growth, while natural gas production amounted to 217.79 billion cubic meters, up 6.4 percent year-on-year.

On the other hand, Chen Gang, head of the Chinese oil trading company Unipec, said that the company recorded sales of 1.76 trillion yuan ($256 billion) in 2022, in a rare disclosure of the state-owned company’s revenues.

Unipec is wholly owned by the giant Chinese oil refining company, Sinopec, and has become one of the most prominent companies active in the field of energy trade around the world.

The company is working to enhance its trade in LNG, and recently contracted huge quantities for long-term supply from Qatar, the United States and Oman, all of which are major LNG exporters.