Official data showed today, Wednesday, that the increase in the value of imports from Germany, the largest economy in Europe, comes despite the decline in the volume of imports by about 23 percent in the same period.

Germany imports gas mainly from Russia, but it has begun to rely more on liquefied natural gas since the beginning of the Ukrainian crisis.

The statistics for the month of May, issued by the German Foreign Trade Office, are the third that reflects the impact of the Ukraine crisis, which began on February 24, next to the impact of the sanctions imposed by the West on Moscow.

Data from the Foreign Trade Office, which is being published two months late, showed that the volume of gas imports in the January-May period amounted to 50.1 billion cubic meters, down about 23 percent from the same period in 2021.

The value of imports jumped to 26.3 billion euros ($26.74 billion) in the first five months of this year, compared to 10.1 billion euros ($10.24 billion) in the same period last year.