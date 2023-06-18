US Federal Reserve Board member Christopher Waller said in an economic conference that core inflation “will not go as low as I thought,” adding that the matter may require more monetary tightening.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar, and usually follow any change in US monetary policy.

stock movements

The Saudi market index rose slightly, by 0.1 percent, after the losses of the energy and financial sectors wiped out the gains of most other sectors.

The share of Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group rose 2.5 percent, while the share of Al-Mouwasat Medical Services jumped 6.1 percent.

On the other hand, Riyad Bank fell by 2.1 percent, and Al-Rajhi Bank fell by 0.7 percent.

Outside the Gulf region, the blue-chip index rose for the fourth consecutive session, closing 0.8 percent higher, in light of the gains of most sectors.

The index’s gains were reinforced by a 5 percent jump in the share of Al-Sharqiya – Eastern Company, and the rise of 4.5 percent in El Sewedy Electric.