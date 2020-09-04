The deadline for a transfer of Jadon Sancho expired almost a month ago, but a move is still being made in England Manchester United speculates. According to the Daily Mail the Red Devils want to clarify some financial points and then an offer for the BVB-Star submit.
BVB bosses have repeatedly made it clear that Jadon Sancho should have been allowed to switch for a transfer fee of 120 million euros until August 10th. At the start of the training camp in Bad Ragaz, however, Sancho was there, and sports director Michael Zorc spoke a clear word of power: “We are planning with Sancho. He will play with us next season. The decision is definite,” he said shortly after arriving in Switzerland and announced in the same breath that Sancho’s contract had been extended to 2023 a year ago.
A few days later, managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke added: “Jadon will play for us in the 2020/21 season, there is no room for interpretation.” Zorc’s words are binding, “definite means definite for a Westphalian”, Watzke said clearly. Even Sancho himself didn’t seem to want to stay with BVB: “I like to play with this special bunch. We now have some very special players with us. I’m very happy to be on the pitch with them”, he said after the friendly against SCR Altach.
However, there is no end to speculation that Manchester United could become active again. So reports Daily Mailthat the English record champions first wanted to clarify the consultant fee and fees for the mediation, then an offer for Sancho would be submitted. The winger is still the number one transfer target for this summer, and after signing Donny van de Beek, United are looking to strike again on the transfer market. The Dutchman was signed by Ajax Amsterdam for 40 million euros.
