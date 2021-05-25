Rome (AFP)

Gennaro Gattuso saluted the Napoli club and the city’s residents after announcing his departure from the southern team, in light of speculation about his successor and the emergence of several names such as Luciano Spalletti and French Christophe Galtier, who was recently crowned with Lille, champion of “League 1”.

Gattuso, 43, wrote in a message posted on the club’s official website: “Napoli training was a wonderful thing: a year and a half intense and precious, an experience that I will carry long in my heart.”

He continued: I discovered a wonderful city, where I settled well with my family, and exceptional fans despite the pandemic, which kept us away from the unique atmosphere of Diego Maradona’s stadium.

Several media are reporting that Gattuso may take over the coaching assignments at Lazio if Simone Inzaghi decides to leave.

A former Milan player and coach assumed responsibility at the head of the coaching staff of Napoli in December 2019 after the dismissal of Carlo Ancelotti, and managed to lead him to win the Domestic Cup in June 2020, in the first Gattuso titles on coaches’ seats.

However, Napoli’s failure to qualify for the Champions League competition for the next season prompted club president Aurelio de Laurentiis to announce the departure of his coach as soon as the final stage of the league ended.

The “Serie A” southern team finished in fifth place, just a point away from Juventus, who snatched fourth place, the last qualified places for the main continental competition.

Gattuso had also led Milan to the Champions League, when they finished fifth in the 2018-2019 season, a point short of fourth.

Media reports suggest several names to succeed Gattuso, including former Roma and Inter coach Luciano Spalletti, who has not been associated with any club since 2019, Simeone Inzaghi, Porto coach Sergio Conceicao, and Christophe Galtier, who recently won the French League title with Lille.