Christiane Kuehl

US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping

A possible trip by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan is causing a diplomatic crisis between Beijing and Washington. Now the two Presidents Xi and Biden have spoken to each other.

WASHINGTON/BEJING – Amid rising tensions between the US and China, US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping spoke for more than two hours on Thursday. Apparently they were trying to calm things down. Both Presidents stressed according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry the importance of functioning relations between the two great powers. Xi Jinping said it would be a mistake for the United States to view the bilateral relationship solely through the lens of strategic rivalry and see China as the main adversary and the greatest long-term challenge. As leading great powers, both countries have a responsibility to uphold world peace and security and promote global development and prosperity, Xi said.

Tense relationship between the USA and China: Pelosi’s possible visit to Taiwan creates tension

Biden said he hoped to maintain a smooth dialogue with China, improve mutual understanding, and avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations. Cooperation should be sought in areas where interests converge and differences should be dealt with appropriately. The White House initially did not announce its own version of the conversation

The already tense relationship between Beijing and Washington is currently being additionally burdened by speculation that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will visit Taiwan as part of a trip to Asia at the beginning of August. Pelosi has never publicly confirmed the plans. But Pelosi’s employees and security officials have not ruled them out either. The US military, on the other hand, is said to be skeptical for security reasons, as Biden said. Because Beijing is already threatening military disruptive maneuvers. The Beijing Foreign Ministry did not mention whether Xi and Biden also spoke directly about Pelosi. But it went on to say that Xi reiterated China’s fundamental stance on Taiwan and urged the US to abide by all mutual understandings, including the one-China principle. Biden emphasized that nothing had changed in US Taiwan policy. So far, so vague.

China has claimed the democratically governed island as part of its national territory for decades – although Taiwan was never part of the People’s Republic. Beijing is determined to keep the island’s international importance and foreign policy leeway as small as possible. Conversely, the US and other democracies are expanding military, economic and diplomatic ties with the island and are warning China against increasing pressure on Taipei. The outcome of this dangerous tug of war is open.

China and the USA: How dangerous is the dispute over the possible Pelosi trip?

Meanwhile, China and the United States are demonstrating their military strength around the Taiwan Strait. Last week, the US aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and its escort ships set out for the South China Sea from Singapore, ship tracking data from the Beijing-based think tank shows South China Sea Strategic Probing Initiative demonstrate. The US military has not announced its final destination. But the carrier group is keeping to its current route, which would lead them into the Taiwan Strait.

Meanwhile, China’s military is expanding an air force base in Fujian province, across from Taiwan, writes the Hong Konger South China Morning Post citing satellite imagery. A large number of fighter jets are said to have been seen there at the beginning of the month. From the base, the jets could reach Taipei in seven minutes, the paper writes. China’s unmanned drones could also take off from there in the event of a conflict – with and without weapons on board.

Chinese disruptive fire likely on Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan

The past gives an idea of ​​what reactions to a Pelosi visit are possible. When ex-President Donald Trump sent his Health Minister Alex Azar to Taipei at the beginning of the corona pandemic in 2020, China sent warplanes across the so-called median line of the Taiwan Strait. As the third most senior politician in the US, Nancy Pelosi is not only of a different caliber than Azar – she is also very unpopular in China. 1991 she had as deputy together with two other parliamentarians on Tiananmen Square rolled out a banner commemorating the 1989 crushed protests. The Chinese police were unable to intervene against the US dignitaries, but arrested the US journalists present on the square for a few hours after the group left, it said then-CNN bureau chief Mike Chinoy recalled.

Nancy Pelosi, seen here at a commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the crackdown on student protests in Washington on June 4, 2009, is unpopular in Beijing because of her pro-democracy sympathies © imago

Regardless of whether it actually takes place in the end, the Pelosi trip is already a tangible problem for the Biden government. The only official thing so far is that Pelosi is heading for Japan, Indonesia and Singapore. Another stop in Malaysia is possible, but according to Bloomberg, Taiwan has not yet been included in the official itinerary. It is unclear who on Pelosi’s staff reported the alleged plans for Taiwan Financial Times pierced through – and with what goal. The British newspaper had quoted several anonymous sources. Washington is now spoiled for choice between two ugly options: press Pelosi to cancel the trip in order to defuse security – and thereby appear to be bowing to pressure from Beijing. Or to let the 82-year-old travel and thus take a high security risk.

Speculations about Pelosi trip: dilemma for Washington and Taipei

Congressmen from both parties are currently encouraging Pelosi to go ahead with plans for a stop in Taipei. Many US commentators, on the other hand, have been rather cautious in public. “One problem is that China’s leadership assumes that decisions like these are made from the top down,” writes about James Palmer from Trade Magazine foreign policy. It is unlikely that Biden has been able to convince Xi that as president he cannot prevent the Speaker of the House from traveling. Bloomberg commentator Hal Brands writes that Biden’s concern about the possible trip to Taiwan could have deeper reasons than just fear of Beijing’s military needle-pricks: “the realization that there are dangers lurking in America’s China policy for which the United States is not prepared.” . Since Trump’s presidency, the United States has taken a tougher stance on Beijing – and has increased its support for Taiwan, both verbally and with arms deliveries.

The US military reportedly sees the potential for an accidental escalation as so great that it is preparing several scenarios to cover any security risks associated with the trip. Overlapping protective rings should be provided for a possible flight Pelosi to Taiwan with the help of fighter jets, ships, surveillance systems and other military systems already stationed in the Indo-Pacific, the US news agency Associated Press reported, citing military sources.

Taiwan itself is also throwing the debate into a dilemma: Beijing is threatening Taipei in particular if it welcomes the politician to the island. Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said last week it had not received any information about Pelosi’s planned visit. “It would be extremely difficult for President Tsai Ing-wen’s administration to decline Pelosi’s offer to visit,” said Wang Kung-yi, director of the think tank Taiwan International Strategic Study Society. Wang referred to Pelosi’s senior position in US politics and her longstanding support for Taiwan. On the one hand, the visit would demonstrate the ability of Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Party to strengthen ties with the US and thereby improve its chances in the local elections in November, Wang said South China Morning Post. But at the same time, the government would draw Beijing’s concentrated wrath on itself. (ck)