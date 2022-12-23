The feast comes this year with the continuation of the economic crisis in Lebanon… The streets here wore decorations, even if they looked shy, but they added some colors to the city and restored some of its splendor, which it lost due to the crises.

With these bells ringing, the Lebanese are trying to restore some of the festive spirit, and spread the positive atmosphere and hope.

Nada Farah, one of the organizers of the Christmas market in Beirut, says: “On Roman Street, which is ancient, I wanted to build it to give life to Lebanon and release it. Christmas is a holiday of joy for all the Lebanese, and we see that the Lebanese from all over Lebanon are flocking to the Christmas market.”

Lebanese citizen Rayan Ghazal describes to “Sky News Arabia” the atmosphere of joy that Lebanon is witnessing to celebrate the festive season, saying: “All people like us run to the place where there is joy in sweet things. Maybe this people are like this in Lebanon, so imagine where there is something sweet, and they will go and see it, and I mean, let’s escape from the situation we’re in, I mean.”

As for the citizen Fouad Lababidi, whom he forgot to prepare to celebrate the holidays and the agonies that Lebanon is going through, even for some time, he says: “The holidays are definitely sweet, and the occasion is very sweet, and people want to try to forget what happened, but they feel that there is something missing in it.”

Rola Zarka, a Lebanese citizen, expresses her joy in these days, which she describes as a catalyst, saying: “She is happy and happy, like the world she is happy, meaning the world wants to live, if it is like this or if it will make her live in the world. Whoever is able appears, appears, and whoever is not able, stays at home.” .

Interior designer Marie-Michel Hayek said, “Lebanon itself is a treasure, thanks to its heritage and the joy of life for the Lebanese. They have a contagious joy in life, despite the crisis and despite everything. We are a happy people and we will be happier and happier. Especially during this holiday season when everyone is sharing everything, be it a smile, a bake or a helping hand.”

The decorator adds: “We help each other, we love each other. The Lebanese are of good nature and more than ever the spirit of the festive season is in the heart of every Lebanese and we will try to help each other.”

Testimonies confirm that with the advent of Christmas, the Lebanese hope that an atmosphere of joy that they have been missing due to the successive crises in the country will prevail.