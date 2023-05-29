In a speech after winning the elections, Erdogan stressed that he would leave differences and focus on achieving national goals and unite for them, while Kilicdaroglu called on the Turks to continue what he described as the “struggle for democracy,” stressing that Turkey’s problems will continue.

Erdogan’s victory came at a time when Turkey is suffering from an economic crisis, an increase in inflation and the depreciation of the Turkish lira. However, the economic crisis did not prevent the Turks from giving their vote to Erdogan.

Turkish politician Shukri Kerboga confirms to “Sky News Arabia” that there are several factors that contributed to Erdogan’s victory in the Turkish elections, despite the economic crisis: