In a speech after winning the elections, Erdogan stressed that he would leave differences and focus on achieving national goals and unite for them, while Kilicdaroglu called on the Turks to continue what he described as the “struggle for democracy,” stressing that Turkey’s problems will continue.
Erdogan’s victory came at a time when Turkey is suffering from an economic crisis, an increase in inflation and the depreciation of the Turkish lira. However, the economic crisis did not prevent the Turks from giving their vote to Erdogan.
Turkish politician Shukri Kerboga confirms to “Sky News Arabia” that there are several factors that contributed to Erdogan’s victory in the Turkish elections, despite the economic crisis:
- The opposition Ummah Alliance consists of six parties, but they are dissimilar and have many problems in most of the issues raised, and they are trying to resolve these differences through negotiations, which led to the withdrawal of Meral Aksnar, which did not give confidence to the public.
- There is an economic crisis in Turkey, in addition to the earthquake that occurred, and the economic problems that followed the Corona pandemic, and in general the Turkish economy is not in its best condition, but the people could not trust the table of six and the choice of Kilicdaroglu was not the most appropriate for the Turks.
- The public and opinion polls dictated that one of the mayors of Istanbul or Ankara be chosen to represent the six-party table in the elections, and Aksnar, the head of the “Good Party”, preferred that, but Kilicdaroglu insisted on running.
- Kilicdaroglu raised permanent doubts among the citizens of his ability to emerge as a national president, especially through his supporters from the left as well as the past of the Republican People’s Party.
- Many citizens viewed the matter in this way: Things are really not going well, Erdogan has a charismatic personality, but it is difficult to understand Kilicdaroglu’s management method, especially since there are six points of view present at the table of the six.
- Another problem is that the HDP’s support from abroad has caused serious inconvenience to the citizens and the nationalist section of the Nation Alliance.
- The CHP succeeded when it nominated people from the right to the left party, and it had to repeat the matter by choosing a right-wing leader.
- The CHP’s use of extreme rhetoric on refugees made the Turkish people, who may be unhappy with the presence of refugees, give Erdogan their votes.
