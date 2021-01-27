The IMF headquarters in Washington (United States). (ZACH GIBSON / AFP)

Will the global economy recover from the Covid-19 crisis? Apparently yes. China and India are already showing increasing results, the first signs of a recovery to come in the West.

China posts more than 2% growth for 2020

The first country to have entered the Covid-19 epidemic a year ago, China announced last week an economic growth rate of 2.3% for the year 2020. It is indeed also the first country to be out of the health crisis.

From the spring of 2020, the factory of the world got back to work, the migrants who had remained stranded in the provinces during the confinement, returned to work in the industrial poles, in particular the huge factories and the multinationals based in the south of the country.

The 2.3% growth in gross domestic product, although the weakest after 40 years of economic development, showed that China ended its year on a positive note despite the pandemic. In its forecasts for China, the IMF (International Monetary Fund) announced Wednesday, January 27 a growth of 8.1% for 2021. So, China came out with the improvement of sanitary conditions, for sure. , but also stimulus measures deployed by the government. Exports were stronger than expected, especially with the demand for medical equipment such as masks abroad, and the demand for computer equipment such as the computers required for teleworking which has been established all over the world.

The official figures in China are always to be taken with a grain of salt, but the trend is nevertheless scrutinized, because it gives an indicator of the economic recovery that is hoped for everywhere in the world.

India expects double-digit growth in 2021

The Indian economy has been severely affected by this economic crisis, which has cost hundreds of millions of informal workers all income. But this new year is looking pretty good because Covid-19 cases are today at the lowest in the country since June: barely 12,000 new infections per day for more than 1.3 billion inhabitants and there is no more containment and very few trade restrictions since the end of September.

There are clear signs of recovery: Industrial production, as well as car sales, are above year-ago levels, showing a catching-up, after months of economic paralysis. A V-shaped recovery is expected: after a GDP decline of around 8.5% in the past fiscal year, India’s economy could grow by almost 10% in the coming year, hopefully by 2022 to regain the absolute level of wealth before the health crisis.

But the workers continue to suffer. Hiring in the formal economy is picking up gradually and again, very slowly. Part of the skilled workforce is found in outsourced IT services and therefore depends on the still partially confined West. The situation is more serious in the informal sector: tens of millions of small traders or low-skilled workers lost what little savings they had because of the lockdown, and hardly any direct help was given to them. For them, the recovery will be much longer.

In Germany, the bar may take longer to redress

The longer the restrictive measures last, the longer it will take for Europe’s largest economy to recover. After falling 5% in 2020, Germany is hoping for a rebound in growth this year. Except that the country does not get out of this second wave, worried about the virus and its variants, the confinement is therefore extended at least until February 14 (and everyone imagines well beyond), with an obligation to telework at least until mid-March. All economists are categorical, the longer the German economy will remain corseted, the less the rebound will be important. The IMF, for example, lowered its forecast for Germany by 0.7% on Tuesday, limiting growth this year to around 3.5%.

As a result, the whole euro zone takes a hit because, when Germany is not doing so well, so is the rest of Europe. Especially in this post-Brexit period. Positive point, the European recovery plan of 750 billion euros. The 27 understood in this crisis that they had to stick together. And Berlin, by the way, has broken the debt taboo and, because we are here eight months before the general elections, it has even become a campaign theme these days. In short, should Germany deviate from its debt brake rule any longer or not to allow a better recovery?

The other positive point is that Chinese growth seems to be holding up. And for German industry, especially for its exports, it is a positive signal to consider the rebound of its economy and with it, of the economy of the European continent.