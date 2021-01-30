Thirty thousand spectators a day will be able to attend the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the tennis season that will be played from February 8 to 21, as confirmed this Saturday by the Sports Minister of the Australian state of Victoria, Martin Pakula.

The official explained that during the first eight days of the contest, which will be held three weeks later than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic, the capacity of Melbourne Park will be limited to 30,000 spectators in day and night sessions, while in the last six days that number will drop to 25,000 a day.

“It will be the biggest international crowded event in many months. At the Rod Laver Arena, as we get closer to the end of the tournament, we will have an incredible atmosphere, not so different from what we have seen in all tournaments. in recent years, “Pakula explained in a televised statement, adding that, in total, 390,000 people will be able to attend the tournament,” about 50 percent of the average of the last three years. “

Melbourne Park will host an unusual Australian Open. (Photo: Scott Barbour / DPA)

Currently, there are 23 isolated active covid-19 cases in Victoria, with only one new case identified in the last 24 hours. Pakula said the case was not related to the Australian Open and that the person was already in quarantine at a hotel. The state registered this Saturday its 24th consecutive day without new local cases of coronavirus.

In total, 72 tennis players who will participate in the Australian Open are serving a strict 14-day quarantine after nine people tested positive on three charter flights from Abu Dhabi, Doha and Los Angeles, which carried exclusively people linked to the first Grand Slam of the year.

All players were already required to undergo a two-week quarantine upon arrival in Australia, but were granted an exemption to train outdoors for several hours a day. Now, passengers on the affected flights will not be able to leave their room during that time.

Australian Alex de Minaur during a training session this Saturday at Melbourne park. (Photo: Rob Prezioso / DPA)

Melbourne had been subjected to one of the longest and harshest lockdowns in the world, with new infections a day exceeding 700. The city’s population of 4.9 million was subjected to rigorous house lockdown for 112 days last year.

Australia, a nation of around 25 million people, has recorded around 28,800 coronavirus cases and 900 deaths since the start of the pandemic, a significantly lower per capita rate than most high-developing countries.