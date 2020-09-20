#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

“There is a lot of waste: plastic bottles, cigarette ends, but also washing machines in the canals. It is quite considerable what we can collect”, comments Virginie Guérin, France manager of the World Clean Up Day operation.

Saturday September 19, “more than 130,000 participants worked in France on a voluntary basis, which is half as much as in 2019 mainly because of the coronavirus pandemic. We had the same number of operations. We tried to mobilize the youth. Schools had difficulty participating because of the Covid-19, but the students were numerous “, she explains on franceinfo on Saturday evening.

This is the third Great Cleanup Day in France. “It is obvious that people are more aware. What is interesting is the diversity of people, 5 year olds and 75 year olds. What is also important is not so much to collect the waste, it is to prepare together the first step, the creation of dynamics in the territories between associations, companies, communities, citizens“, explains Virginie Guérin.

“This year, we have worked in particular on the upgrading of cigarette butts for street furniture or energy with all the players in the sector.“, she underlines, announcing that the detail of all that was collected all over France will be publicized “on October 19”.