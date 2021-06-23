Despite the corona crisis, 5 percent more catering establishments in 2020

Despite the corona crisis, the number of catering establishments in 2020 increased by 5 percent compared to the previous year. This is evident from figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS). In the past year, 7,500 catering establishments, such as cafes, restaurants and catering companies, were established and 5,000 such establishments were closed. On 1 January this year, the Netherlands had a total of 72,000 catering establishments.

According to Statistics Netherlands, this is a trend that is continuing for the third year in a row. In particular, the number of canteens and catering companies increased (by 13 percent) compared to a year earlier. The number of companies that rent out holiday homes also increased (by 10 percent), as did the number of hotels (8 percent) and restaurants and other eateries (3 percent). The number of cafes decreased by 3 percent. Fewer than five people are employed in three quarters of the increased locations.

The increase in the number of catering establishments is remarkable, because this sector was hit hard by the corona measures. In 2020, restaurants and cafes had to close their doors for almost half of the year (from mid-March to June 1 and again from October 14). Night bars and discotheques did not open at all after March. While the total number of bankruptcies in 2020 decreased compared to the previous year, it rose slightly in the hospitality sector.

