Despite the confusion about its arrival on Game Pass, officially denied, Fall Guys is likely coming to Xbox soon. It’s clear that Fall Guys’ relationship with Xbox has been messy in recent weeks. The speculation began when the two brands were seen interacting on Twitter, and was further fueled when Microsoft apparently confirmed their arrival on Xbox Game Pass. After a bit, it was revealed that this was not the case.
With everything, Mediatonic has confirmed that it is still eager to bring the game to all major platforms.. Which makes total sense, since a game like that needs to have constant users to stay current. While the game initially struggled with its servers from having too many concurrent players, that’s something that has been fixed. These things are what make Fall Guys likely coming to Xbox soon.
Xbox was the most popular console in the United States during 2020
Despite the mix-ups, Fall Guys is likely coming to Xbox soon
In a recent interview with Gamesindustry.biz, the CEO of the company, Dave Bailey, spoke about the likelihood of Fall Guys reaching Xbox and other systems, in addition to introducing cross-play capabilities in the process. According to Bailey, they have not spoken openly about the roadmap for the arrival of Fall Guys, so there are no official dates, but it is official that they are looking for their game to reach other platforms and they are already working on that.
“We want to reach out to all the different platforms and hopefully connect those platforms so that people can play together. If we get it right, that can be a superpower for other ambitions around original games and the publishing business as well. It has really pushed everything forward a lot.
Will it also come to Xbox Game Pass? That remains to be seen, although it certainly seems like a good fit for multiplayer play. However, for now, only we are waiting for a release date for Xbox in general.
