The second match of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia has started from today at Melbourne Cricket Ground. In this Boxing Day Test, Australia, under captain Tim Paine, won the toss and decided to bat first. India dominated the Australian team in the first session of the match. In this, the Kangaroo team lost three important wickets including Steve Smith. During the first session, the team’s best fielder Ravindra Jadeja surprised everyone with his catch.

No catch left after collision

Actually Matthew Wade played an aerial shot off the ball of Ravichandra Ashwin. Young Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja ran together to catch it. Both did not see each other. Meanwhile, Jadeja collided with Shubman Gill, despite this Jadeja did not give up the catch. All were surprised to see this catch.

Smith’s wicket also

India got the second wicket in the form of Matthew Wade, which was the first wicket of Ravichandran Ashwin. Matthew Wade scored 30 runs in 39 balls with the help of three fours. At the same time, Ashwin gave India another important wicket by stepping Steve Smith. Smith returned to the pavilion without opening an account.

