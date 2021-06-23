A total of 184 votes in favor, two against and three abstentions. This was the vote of the UN General Assembly in New York on June 23, to demand that the United States end the economic sanctions that weigh on Cuba. A regular appointment, year after year, since 1992, except for 2020 for the Covid-19 pandemic. But the political weight of the UN is surpassed by that of the US Congress, unique in the ability to lift the embargo that has lasted for almost 60 years.

The UN’s perseverance on the issue of the Cuban embargo turns 29. This Wednesday, within the framework of the United Nations General Assembly, 184 countries out of 193 members voted unanimously against the trade embargo imposed by the United States on the island of Cuba. Only the United States itself and its ally Israel voted against the resolution, while three countries abstained from voting: Colombia, Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates, all allies of the North American country.

You would think that with the arrival of Joe Biden to the Presidency things would be different. Especially because in 2016, the last year of Barack Obama in the White House and of Biden as vice president, the United States abstained for the first time in history from voting against the resolution in favor of Cubans.

But Biden had already made that clear during his presidential campaign. Cuba is not a priority of his administration. He only promised to reverse some of Trump’s harsh measures against the island that “have inflicted harm on the Cuban people and have done nothing to promote democracy and human rights.” A promise that lies in the inkwell.

From the Cuban shore, President Miguel Díaz-Canel, recently appointed as Raúl Castro’s successor at the head of the Cuban Communist Party, cheered the vote in New York: “A resounding victory! The cynical, lying and slanderous imperial discourse is as immoral, shameless and outdated as is the criminal blockade. The world is with Cuba ”, the president published on social networks.

The commercial, economic and financial embargo of the United States towards Cuba

In the Cuban case, the definition of ’embargo’ is that of a legal prohibition by the United States to restrict the departure of vessels or the movement of goods to and from Cuba.

Before the plenary session of the UN, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez, denounced that the Cuban State registered losses of around 5,000 million dollars due to the commercial blockade, executed from Washington once the pandemic began.

However, from Havana it is estimated that last year the losses were greater. According to the Díaz-Canel government, a total of 9,157 million dollars ceased to receive the country, due to the commercial and financial siege exercised by the United States.

The Cuban Administration maintains that the blockade has impaired its ability to react to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. Rodríguez denounced that the sanctions have diminished the flow of his country’s portfolio to acquire the necessary medical equipment in the development of its own vaccines against COVID-19. “Like the virus, the blockade suffocates and kills,” Rodríguez declared in the General Assembly.

A Catholic nun sits under an image of the late revolutionary hero Ernesto “Che” Guevara before being vaccinated against the coronavirus at a vaccination center in Havana, Cuba, on June 23, 2021. © REUTERS / Alexandre Meneghini

However, there are conflicting voices. The harshest critics of the Cuban government assure that the problem is not the blockade, but rather an inefficient state economy that carries out not very radical market reforms.

Six decades of blockade that defined the course of Cuba, after the revolution of Fidel Castro

Although it sounds paradoxical, the rebels led by Fidel Castro were initially supported by the United States. The exploits of the landing in the Sierra Maestra and the advance of the ‘beards’ in the mountains of Cuba occupied the columns of the influential newspaper ‘The New York Times’. Such was the ingratiation of American public opinion by the Cuban revolutionaries that the government of Dwight D. Eisenhower stopped selling arms to the island’s dictator Fulgencio Batista. This decision, taken on March 14, 1958, was considered Washington’s first blockade against Cuba.

A year later the unexpected happened. Fidel Castro and his men had taken Havana, the dictator Batista had fled to the Dominican Republic, and the Cuba that had been fruitful for years for US investors was beginning to turn toward communism. Castro carried out an accelerated process of nationalization of industries, as well as the expropriation of multinationals and properties of foreigners. American capital now belonged to Castro and his men. In response to the grievance, Washington declared a new blockade against the island, this time more severe, which excluded food and medicine.



Cuban and US banknotes are seen in this illustrative photograph taken in Havana on March 14, 2011. © REUTERS / Desmond Boylan / File Photo

But the worst was missing. Following the arrival of John Fitzgerald Kennedy to the White House, the United States’ relationship with Cuba was strained to maximum levels. On the one hand, the failed invasion of the Bay of Pigs by Cuban exiles financed by the CIA to overthrow Castro; and on the other, the missile crisis that put the world in check, when it became known that the Soviet Union had nuclear weapons on the island that were aimed at the United States.

These events in the early 1960s were enough for the US Congress to seize Cuba in all respects, regardless of whether it was food or medicine. A thunderous commercial and financial blow for Cuba, if one takes into account that to date around 73% of Cuban exports and 70% of Cuban imports were made with its North American neighbor.

Although Cuba resisted the blockade thanks to the support of its Soviet ally, with the fall of the Berlin Wall and the dissolution of the USSR in 1991, its economy was adrift. Those were the hardest years for Havana, as the United States tightened trade sanctions with the Helms-Burton Act, which prohibited any American from doing business, regardless of the nature, with Cuba. And to top it off, Bill Clinton prohibited foreign affiliates of US companies from trading with the island for values ​​of more than $ 700 million annually.



The results of the vote are displayed at the boards following a vote by the United Nations General Assembly to address the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States against Cuba at the United Nations headquarters in New York, on 27 October 2015. © REUTERS / Lucas Jackson / File Photo

Since then, Cuba has circumvented its commercial and financial flow with other countries in the world such as Venezuela and China. In the meantime and for nearly 30 years, the UN has persisted in repealing the embargo inflicted on the United States, to no avail.

