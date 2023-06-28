US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said: “The United States government has allowed the Russian government to send a chartered plane to the United States, so that Russian diplomats whose term of office has ended can return to Russia,” according to Agence France-Presse.

The spokesman did not clarify the number of diplomats involved, but added that his country “is waiting, in return, for Russia to allow it to continue operating flights to transport American diplomats and the necessary supplies for its embassy in Moscow.”.

The United States imposed a ban on Russian aircraft flying in its airspace, following the military operation that Russia launched against Ukraine in February 2022.