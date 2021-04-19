ofBerkan Cakir shut down

Despite the ban, numerous “lateral thinkers” gathered in Stuttgart on Saturday to protest against the pandemic measures. Again there were violations.

Stuttgart – After thousands of demonstrators marched through the state capital of Stuttgart around two weeks ago to demonstrate against the Corona measures, several meetings of “lateral thinkers” took place last weekend. The police are again reporting numerous violations of the Corona regulations. The participants neither wore masks nor adhered to distance rules. Just a few days before that Administrative court prohibiting corona demos confirmed by the city. As BW24 * reports, larger elevators met hundreds of “lateral thinkers” on Saturday despite the ban in Stuttgart.

Due to the corona virus in Baden-Württemberg, there have already been several demonstrations against the pandemic measures in Stuttgart. *BW24 is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.