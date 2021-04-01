D.he chairman of the board of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV), Andreas Gassen, sees the start of vaccinations in general practitioners’ practices in April not endangered by the partial Astra-Zeneca vaccination ban. “And that’s not because the vaccination start in the doctor’s office will initially only begin with the vaccine from Biontech and not with Astra-Zeneca,” said Gassen of the “Rheinische Post”.

On Tuesday evening, following a recommendation from the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko), the federal and state governments decided to generally only use Astra-Zeneca for people aged 60 and over. Younger people should be able to continue to be vaccinated with it “at the discretion of the doctor and with an individual risk analysis after careful explanation”. The background is cases of blood clots (thromboses) in cerebral veins.

After Easter, family doctors nationwide are to be included in the vaccination campaign. First of all, vaccination should take place in up to 50,000 practices. At the end of April / beginning of May, up to 100,000 medical practices will then be able to administer coronavirus vaccinations.

According to this decision, the Astra-Zeneca vaccine will now mainly be used in the vaccination centers, while vaccines from Biontech and Johnson & Johnson are more likely to be used in practices, said Gassen. Despite the setbacks, he believes the federal government’s promise to offer all citizens a vaccination offer by the end of the summer is still tenable.

Curfews not effective

However, Gassen sharply criticized the government’s corona management. “Curfews or travel bans are not really effective. We should put these tough measures away again very quickly, ”explained Gassen. Behind the idea of ​​the curfew is a “strange image of man”.

Practical considerations had also led the KBV to recommend to its members that Astra-Zeneca only inject people over 60, said the Federal Association’s deputy head, Stephan Hofmeister, of the German editorial network. “The time required for advice and intensive education of younger patients is diametrically opposed to a quick vaccination campaign,” says Hofmeister. “We want to vaccinate quickly and quickly.”

In the event that a doctor wanted to vaccinate with Astra-Zeneca, the KBV vice-president said: “The practice’s obligation is higher, because a possible process must explain in detail that all information and advice obligations have been met.” Head of the German Association of General Practitioners, Ulrich Weigeldt, told the RND: “I would advise my colleagues to wait until the facts are clearer and in more detail before vaccinating under 60-year-olds with this vaccine.”

No vaccination from private doctors for the time being?

The news service t-online reported during the night that a new vaccination ordinance should come into force on April 1st, which would exclude private doctors and company doctors from starting vaccinations. Accordingly, affected private patients should initially not receive a vaccination.

“The new vaccination ordinance comes into force tonight and affects private doctors and company doctors,” t-online quoted a spokeswoman for the Federal Association of Private Doctors (PBV). “It’s all about power, it can no longer be about the patient or the pandemic.” The spokeswoman said the vaccine would then be redistributed. “Due to the tight contingent, not all practices could get their ordered amounts of vaccinations – the contingent of private doctors replenished that of the others, at least if the respective general practitioner ordered more than he was able to get before.”

According to the report, the PBV sharply criticizes the new vaccination ordinance: “This is unequal treatment: patients with statutory health insurance can go to the doctor they trust to be vaccinated, private patients have to go to vaccination centers or other vaccination doctors and are therefore not allowed to choose freely.” “Examine all legal and political options” so that as many doctors as possible (including private doctors and company doctors) can vaccinate patients, the report continues. “The faster the population is vaccinated, the faster the restrictions can be lifted