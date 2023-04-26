Data on Tuesday showed US consumer confidence fell to a nine-month low in April as anxiety about the future increases, exacerbating the risk of the economy falling into a recession this year.

Single-family home sales in the United States jumped to the highest level in a year in March, and the rise in demand is likely to be a result of lower interest rates on mortgages.

The US central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee, which sets interest rates, is scheduled to meet on May 2-3.

Prices change

hang in there gold in the spot market at $1999.09 an ounce by 0042 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.3 percent to $2010.20.

Index fell dollar 0.1 percent, which increases the attractiveness of the precious metal to buyers holding other currencies.

Although gold is considered a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty, high interest rates reduce the attractiveness of the precious metal, which does not yield a return.

Spot silver rose 0.1% to $25.06 an ounce, while platinum rose 0.7% to $1,094.12, and palladium rose 1% to $1,498.95 an ounce.