The committee confirmed, in a statement, that severe damage occurred at Al-Shaab Teaching Hospital, Ibn Sina Specialist Hospital and Bashayer Hospital, as a result of the clashes and mutual shelling between “the armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces of the surrounding area.”
“We had previously appealed to the parties to the conflict not to attack health facilities, but what happened was the exact opposite,” the statement said.
The Syndicate stated that the bombing caused the People’s Teaching Hospitals and Khartoum Teaching Hospitals to be completely out of service, and in a state of confusion and fear for the medical staff, patients, children, and their companions.
According to the Medical Syndicate, on Sunday, the police hospital was evacuated and is now completely out of service, while the Daman Hospital in Al-Obeid city was closed after it was stormed by the armed forces.
Meanwhile, the Central Doctors Committee in Sudan announced the evacuation of Al-Shaab and Al-Moallem hospitals due to the exchange of fire and the fall of dannets and live bullets on the walls of the hospital.
Meanwhile, patients in Al-Shaab Hospital were transferred to Khartoum Hospital – formerly the Kidney Department, in a state of terror.
What is happening in Sudan?
- Violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese army and the country’s Rapid Support Forces on Saturday in the capital and elsewhere, raising fears of a broader conflict.
- The Sudanese army said the fighting broke out after the RSF tried to attack its forces in the southern part of the capital, accusing the group of trying to take control of strategic sites in Khartoum, including the palace.
- On the other hand, the Rapid Support Forces accused, in a series of statements, the army of attacking its forces at one of its bases in southern Khartoum. It claimed to have captured the city’s airport and “fully took control” of the presidential palace in Khartoum, the seat of the country’s presidency.
- The clashes came as tensions between the army and the RSF have escalated in recent months, delaying the signing of an internationally backed agreement with political parties for the country’s democratic transition.
