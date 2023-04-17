The committee confirmed, in a statement, that severe damage occurred at Al-Shaab Teaching Hospital, Ibn Sina Specialist Hospital and Bashayer Hospital, as a result of the clashes and mutual shelling between “the armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces of the surrounding area.”

“We had previously appealed to the parties to the conflict not to attack health facilities, but what happened was the exact opposite,” the statement said.

The Syndicate stated that the bombing caused the People’s Teaching Hospitals and Khartoum Teaching Hospitals to be completely out of service, and in a state of confusion and fear for the medical staff, patients, children, and their companions.

According to the Medical Syndicate, on Sunday, the police hospital was evacuated and is now completely out of service, while the Daman Hospital in Al-Obeid city was closed after it was stormed by the armed forces.

Meanwhile, the Central Doctors Committee in Sudan announced the evacuation of Al-Shaab and Al-Moallem hospitals due to the exchange of fire and the fall of dannets and live bullets on the walls of the hospital.

Meanwhile, patients in Al-Shaab Hospital were transferred to Khartoum Hospital – formerly the Kidney Department, in a state of terror.

What is happening in Sudan?