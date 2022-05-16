MONTERREY, NL 15-May-2022 .-Until eating egg is turning out to be a luxurybecause during the second week of May it rose to a historical price for an equal period, despite the measures announced a week ago by the federal government to mitigate the food inflation.

According to figures from the Ministry of Economy, in the second week of this month the wholesale price of this basic food in the Monterey metropolitan area rose to 37 pesos per kilogram, 7 percent compared to the end of the previous week and 14 percent from how it ended in April.

And regarding the second week of May 2021, the 37 pesos per kilogram of white egg marketed in the Star Supply Center they turned out to be 42 percent higher, as well as their highest historical value for a second week of May.

The price of the egg varies depending on the size and at the consumer level the cover of 30 eggsequivalent to almost 2 kilograms, is quoted at a price between 73 and 75 pesos in self-service chains in the metropolitan area of ​​Monterrey, according to the prophet.

Luis Cavazos, president of Mutual Society of Poultry Farmers of Allendereported that despite the rise in the price of corn and other grains used for chicken feed, the Entity’s poultry farmers have kept prices stable. egg prices in the last four weeks.

He explained that the reason for the increase during the past week derives from the low seasonal demand that occurs this season due to the high temperatures, which reduce egg consumption in families.

“At the producer level, the egg has not risen, it is at the distributor level where these increases are occurring,” said Cavazos.

He ruled out that egg price will go down due to the actions contained in the Package Against Inflation and Famine announced last week by the federal government to mitigate the inflation of 24 foods and basic products, including white eggs.

We recommend you read:

“There is no reason to lower these measures because we bring high costs in supplies, especially the price of corn, which represents 60 percent of the cost of production, but also for other supplies such as cardboard (used to transport eggs ), which has risen a lot this year,” he explained. “On the contrary, it is possible that it will increase in the coming months as demand is restored.”