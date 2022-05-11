According to her lawyer, the activist of the punk band Pussy Riot, Maria Alyokhina, has left Russia despite police surveillance. According to unconfirmed reports, she is said to have disguised herself as a delivery service employee.

The New York Times reported on Tuesday that Alyokhina is now in Vilnius. An acquaintance brought her to the border with Belarus in a car and then reached Lithuania after about a week. No further details about the course of the escape were given. “I’m glad I made it,” she was quoted as saying.

Alyokhina has repeatedly come into conflict with the Russian judiciary. In connection with calls for demonstrations for the imprisoned Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny, she was sentenced to one year of imprisonment in September last year. She was not allowed to leave her apartment at night. Since the beginning of the year, she has been picked up several times by the security authorities on various allegations.

Alyokhina was sentenced to two years in a prison camp in 2012 with her bandmate Nadezhda Tolokonnikova. She had protested against President Vladimir Putin in a church.