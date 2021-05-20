UAt their first official meeting, S Foreign Minister Antony Blinken and his Russian counterpart Sergej Lavrov assured each other that they would be willing to enter into a dialogue against the background of the tensions between the USA and Russia. “We think this is good for our people, good for the Russian people and indeed good for the world,” said Blinken on Wednesday evening in Reykjavik on the sidelines of a meeting of the Arctic Council.

It is “no secret that we have our differences,” said Blinken. US President Joe Biden wants to build “a predictable, stable relationship with Russia”. Both countries could work together on tackling the coronavirus pandemic, fighting climate change, dealing with Iran and North Korea’s nuclear programs, and the war in Afghanistan. Biden let Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin know that the United States would react if Russia acts aggressively against the United States or its partners and allies, Blinken said.

Lavrov calls for “mutual respect”

Lavrov said Russia and the United States have “serious differences” but need to work together “in areas where our interests collide.” Russia’s attitude towards the USA is “very simple”: “We are ready to discuss all topics without exception, but provided that the discussion is conducted honestly, with the facts on the table and, of course, on the basis of mutual respect.” The almost two-hour long conversation was “constructive” and the two diplomats were preparing proposals for a possible meeting between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian state media reported.

The relations between the two countries, which were already strained by several conflicts, had deteriorated further after Biden rated Putin as a “killer”. Russia then withdrew its ambassador, who has not yet returned to the United States.