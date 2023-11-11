Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

A Russian company is said to have managed to export oil to the EU. One billion is said to have gone to Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin.

Sofia/Burgas – The EU has imposed numerous sanctions, such as export and import restrictions, since the Russian attack on Ukraine. The sanctions are clearly noticeable in the energy sector, as the import of Russian oil and Russian coal is sanctioned. Despite the EU ban on importing oil, Russia is said to have exported millions of barrels abroad – including to EU countries. This is said to have been made possible by a gap in the sanctions rules, which a Russian private company was able to exploit with the help of Bulgaria.

EU pays billions to Putin: loopholes in EU sanctions

The Russian company Lukoil Neftochim Burgas on the Black Sea owns Bulgaria’s largest refinery. An investigation by Global Witnessdem Center for the Study of Democracy (CSD) and the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) found that the Burgas refinery received more than 4.95 million tons of Russian crude oil in the first ten months of 2023. The analysis showed that the refined oil was also exported to EU countries. By exporting to EU member states, the company would have violated the sanctions against supplying refined petroleum products to EU states.

Vladimir Putin (l.) is said to have earned around one billion euros with the help of the Russian oil company Lukoil Neftochim Burgas. © Photomontage Sergei Guneyev/dpa/Russian Look/IMAGO

The Kremlin is said to have earned around 1.1 billion euros from the sale of the oil. How Global Witness writes that the sum was enough to finance the Wagner soldiers in the Ukraine war for a whole year. The EU is therefore supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin in his war of aggression. According to the analysis, Bulgaria was the fourth largest buyer of Russian oil by sea in 2023. The study also shows that the share of Russian oil in the Bulgarian refinery increased from 70 to 93 percent in the first ten months of 2023 since the Ukraine war.

Oil refinery in Bulgaria: exceptions to sanctions against Russia

Officially, Bulgaria has not violated any sanctions. When the EU imposed the oil embargo against Russia in December 2022the Balkan country was granted an exemption until 2024, as Politico reported. The Burgas refinery covers 80 percent of Bulgaria’s diesel and gasoline needs and is responsible for a tenth of Bulgaria’s economic output. Economic disadvantages for Bulgaria should be avoided in this way.

After the Balkan state did not restrict the sale of Russian oil products abroad, the EU tightened sanctions. Since February 2023, Bulgaria has only been allowed to export oil to Ukraine or to non-EU countries if the oil can no longer be stored due to environmental and security risks. These gaps were probably used by the Burgas company. How Politico writes, another analysis of shipping data from market research firm Kpler shows that around a fifth of a barrel of Russian crude oil arriving in Burgas was exported between March and July 2023.

Oil exports to EU states despite sanctions? Analysis shows clues

However, Bulgaria does not feel responsible for the Kremlin’s exports or income. “The exemption is not only to help Bulgaria, but also to ensure that the refinery works,” said Bulgarian Finance Minister Asen Vasilev Politico. However, there is evidence that Russian oil was also exported to EU countries, although further sanctions regulations prohibited this. It would not be the first time that business was done with Russia despite sanctions.

On August 8th, a tanker belonging to the Greek company Thenamaris Ship Management docked in the port of Burgas and loaded 40,000 tons of heating oil from the refinery for transport to Rotterdam, as Global Witness writes. However, the Burgas refinery did not receive non-Russian crude oil for 21 days. During the same period, the refinery received four shipments of Russian crude oil, totaling 340,000 tons. It is therefore suspected that the tanker was loaded with Russian crude oil.

Possible violation of EU sanctions – millions of tons of imported oil from Russia

When contacted by Global Witness, Thenamaris Ship Management declined to comment. In a statement from Lukoil Neftochim Burgas the company said Politico that it “complies with all EU and Bulgarian laws”. The export of Russian oil and thus the violation of sanctions is difficult to prove. Another note on the use of the loophole are exports of refined petroleum products to the EU between March and July 2023. As Global Witness writes, around 304,000 tonnes of refined petroleum were exported during this period. During these five months, the refinery imported 2.1 million tons of Russian crude oil and 216,000 tons of non-Russian crude oil.

These figures only make it more likely that Russian oil is being sold to the EU. “We cannot rule out the possibility that some of these exports were produced by the two smaller refineries in Bulgaria or that they were re-exported refinery products,” Global Witness said. There is also a possibility that the refined products exported to Bulgaria were destined for Ukraine.

Calls for tougher EU sanctions against Russia: “Simply abolish them”

However, the dominance of Lukoil Neftochim Burgas in the Bulgarian oil sector gives rise to some suspicion that the oil products could be refined Russian crude oil. Calls for further tightening of sanctions are becoming louder. “The sanctions regime is so Swiss cheese-like that we are always three months behind the Russians in everything we do,” said an EU diplomat Politicowho was granted anonymity.

“At least they should tighten the sanctions and tighten the exemption,” Delyan Dobrev, chairman of the energy committee in the Bulgarian parliament, told Politics Magazine. “But the optimal thing is to simply abolish this exception.” The EU is currently working on a new package of sanctions against Russia. (vk)

