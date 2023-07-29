Home page politics

Antalya is a great place to vacation. Apparently many Russians do the same in the middle of the Ukraine war. © marina13/Imago

Boeings are still flying tourists from Russia to Turkey, Egypt and Thailand – and they continue to be refueled or even repaired.

Even in the middle of the Ukraine war, Russians are vacationing in attractive places

Turkey is the top destination for tourists from Russia

Deglobalization is progressing, including in aviation

This article is available in German for the first time – the magazine first published it on July 21, 2023 foreign policy.

Antalya, Turkey has had incredible weather lately – as is generally the case (albeit hotter than usual; like other Mediterranean cities, the city experienced a heatwave).

The ancient city, built in the second century B.C. Founded in the 3rd century BC and boasting not only its irresistible beaches but also famous sights such as Hadrian’s Gate, it is a perennial favorite among tourists. But lately there has been a veritable onslaught of Russians. A significant number of Russian passenger planes also fly to other Turkish cities and even to the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, Egypt and the Maldives. Strikingly, not only can many Russians afford to travel abroad, but they do so on US government-sanctioned, Russian-operated Boeing planes.

Russians are vacationing in attractive locations in the middle of the Ukraine war

Despite the war in Ukraine, the Boeing 767 of the Russian charter airline Azur Air, registration RA-73078, has had a busy summer. For example, between July 9 and July 16, it made 15 flights between Moscow, Novosibirsk and Kazan on the one hand and Antalya and the Egyptian seaside resort of Hurghada on the other.

Aeroflot’s Boeing 777, registration RA-73132, operated between Moscow, Beijing, Istanbul, Bangkok and the capital of the Maldives, Male. And Aeroflot’s Boeing 777, registration RA-73144, took passengers from Moscow and Novosibirsk to Antalya, Istanbul, Phuket (Thailand) and back.

It is obvious that in the middle of the war, the Russians vacation in attractive places and travel there on Western-made planes – how can this be possible? After all, that shouldn’t even be possible. Within days of the invasion, Western governments ordered Western companies that lease planes to Russian airlines to remove them from Russia — but before the companies got around to removing most of the planes, the Russian government quickly confiscated about 400 of them.

Russia subsequently registered some 180 aircraft as Russian aircraft, while others are simply used as parts for other aircraft. The West then tried to paralyze the Russian aviation sector in other ways. For example, the US government imposed sanctions on dozens of Boeing planes owned by Russian airlines (as well as a Gulfstream and a Dreamliner owned by Roman Abramovich) and banned other countries from “refusing, servicing, repairing, or making available” those planes of spare parts or services”. In addition, the United States and the EU have banned Boeing and Airbus from servicing their planes, which are owned by Russian airlines.

Airplanes probably don’t just carry tourists

The key to this story is what happens to these Boeing planes while they are on the runway in Antalya, Phuket, Dubai and the other foreign airports. It is extremely unlikely that they only drop off and pick up tourists. Think about the fuel: while airplanes on short-haul flights sometimes don’t refuel between flights, longer-haul airplanes have to. The flight time between Novosibirsk and Phuket, for example, is almost eight hours, which means the plane needs to be refueled before leaving Thailand. It’s more like nine hours between Moscow and Shanghai. It would only be logical that Russian planes would also get some maintenance during their overseas visits, since other countries (including Turkey) have access to parts that Russia no longer has.

AviationWeek reports that “while some Western aircraft spare parts still flow to Russia via countries such as Turkey and Southeast Asia, these flows have gradually stopped. Larger components, such as engines and landing gear, are particularly hard to come by.

However, the refueling itself violates US sanctions. In January, Turkey’s largest ground handlers – Havas and Turkish Ground Services (TGS) – notified Russian airlines that they would stop refueling Boeing and Airbus planes. However, two months later, Flightradar24 noted: “Russian airlines are still refueling in Turkey, albeit not at Havas and TGS”. Indeed, the sanctioned planes still refuel in many locations, and aviation experts suspect the planes do refuel there as well, although there is no evidence of this. Aeroflot has said it flies some of its Airbus planes to Iran for repairs, but has been less open about the Boeing planes.

Russian and Belarusian aircraft from the fleets of Azur Air, Aeroflot, AirBridgeCargo, Alrosa, Aviastar-TU, I-Fly, Nordstar, NordWind, Pegas Fly, Pobeda belonging to Aeroflot, Red Wings, Royal Flight, S7 Airlines, TransAviaExport, Ural Airlines, Utair, Yamal Airlines and the Belarusian airline Belavia. For example, the S7 Airlines Boeing 737 with tail number RA-73670 made 22 flights to and from Irkutsk, Bangkok, Novosibirsk, Beijing, Antalya, Sochi and Istanbul in the week of July 9-16.

The Belavia Boeing 737 with the end number EW-456PA shuttled between Minsk and Antalya, Hurghada and Dubai. (Special thanks to my research assistant, Katherine Camberg, and my former research assistant, Gavin D’Souza, who did an excellent job studying the flights).

Turkey remains the absolute top destination for Russian tourists

However, Turkey is the absolute top travel destination. Like the Turkish daily newspaper Hurriyet Daily News reported in April, around 7 million Russians will visit Turkey this year, up from 5.5 million last year. Assuming they don’t travel to Turkey multiple times, that’s almost 5 percent of all Russians. There will be an estimated 1,150 to 1,200 flights a week, of which 750 will be operated by Russian airlines and the rest by Turkish airlines, an official with the Russian Travel Industry Association told the report Hurriyet. Camberg and D’Souza documented more than 400 flights between Russia and Turkey in the past week. The slow death of Russia’s aviation industry, which analysts have been predicting for the past few months, is not happening.

One might conclude that the US government should simply tell the governments of these other countries, including NATO member Turkey, to comply and do their part in the rules-based international order. However, globalization has created a world where ordinary people want to fly to sunny countries for vacations – and a world where many non-Western countries have gained the economic clout to withstand US pressures. The US government can certainly keep reminding Ankara, Bangkok, Cairo and even Male that refueling sanctioned Boeing planes violates US regulations, but these capitals can simply choose to ignore such reminders.

When I last checked up on Belavia’s EW-456PA, she had just returned a load of passengers from Hurghada. Aeroflot’s 777, registration RA-73132, was en route from Moscow to Beijing. And Aeroflot’s 777, registration RA-73135, completed a series of flights that had taken them from Moscow to Guangzhou, Moscow, Bangkok, Moscow, Bangkok and back to Moscow.

Deglobalization is progressing, including in aviation

But in a way the sanctions are having an effect. Since Western insurers (which insure most of the world’s reputable companies) will no longer insure Russian airlines or Belavia, Aeroflot is now insured by two Russian companies. Regardless of the cannibalization of impounded aircraft, Russian airlines will find it difficult to maintain their fleet without adequate access to spare parts. That may be why Aeroflot placed a major order last September for 339 new aircraft to be manufactured by Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation. The first deliveries are planned for this year. Amazingly, the order far exceeds Aeroflot’s current fleet of 183 aircraft, reports Aviation International News.

Deglobalization is progressing, including in aviation. The question is whether Aeroflot will get its new planes before the current ones become too rickety to fly to Turkey – let alone Thailand.

For decades, Aeroflot’s safety record has been the subject of morbid jokes, and rightly so. “Seat belts are present on all aircraft operating on international routes, but not on all aircraft operating on domestic routes. Emergency exits (if any) are not marked on Soviet aircraft, and inertial flashing lights and emergency exit slides are not fitted in the cabins. No life jackets or harnesses are carried on surface flights,” the reported Journal of Air Law and Commerce in 1964.

After the Cold War, the Russian airline changed its safety standards. If the Russian-made planes don’t arrive soon, Aeroflot looks doomed to return to its Soviet past.

To the author Elizabeth Braw is a columnist at foreign policy and Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where she focuses on defense against emerging national security challenges such as hybrid and gray area threats. She is also a member of the UK National Preparedness Commission. Twitter: @elisabethbraw

