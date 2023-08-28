Home page politics

Despite the Ukraine war, Russia is influencing the German economy: a study shows how far this goes. She speaks of “strategic corruption”.

Munich – The German decoupling from Russia must progress further – not least because of the Ukraine war: That is the advice of the “Center for the Study of Democracy” (CSD) on behalf of the Friedrich Naumann Foundation, which is close to the FDP. With regard to the influence of the Kremlin in Germany, the institute from Sofia, Bulgaria, “continues to identify weaknesses in key sectors”.

“Strategic corruption” in Germany: Informal Russian networks in the economy

In the analysis, the CSD speaks of “strategic corruption.” Informal networks have also been set up in Germany, oligarchs and Russian companies are to be harnessed to achieve foreign policy goals. The symbiosis between the Russian energy sector and German industry has been continuously deepened for two decades, it is said.

Because Germany uses natural gas as a transition fuel, Russia has the opportunity to use its energy exports as a weapon. Moscow is concentrating its few investments in Germany on strategically important sectors such as oil refineries and the transport of natural gas – for example the Nord Stream pipelines. One example is Wintershall AG, which has ceded several important gas storage facilities to the Russian company Gazprom.

Germany’s largest investor in Russia: sanctions over Ukraine war fizzle out

Less obvious investments are also a pattern. For example, Russia has concentrated its investments in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania in order to be able to push through the completion of Nord Stream 2. Examples include the purchase of the Wismar shipyard in 2018, a large roller bearing plant in the Rostock fishing port in 2016 and a Wismar sawmill in 2009. The Russian oil company also held shares in the Bayernoil refineries in Bavaria. In 2021, Germany only made four percent of its foreign investments in Russia, but the Federal Republic is the largest European investor if bypass transactions are excluded.

After all, since the beginning of the war, the federal government’s dependence on energy from Russia has been drastically reduced. However, only around a quarter of the larger German companies have announced that they will leave the market there for business with Russia. Only six percent would have already done so. For example, VW has sold its plant in Kaluga. But that is no different in other western countries.

Dependence on Russia: The Kremlin’s arms reach far into Germany

The task continues to be to identify and prevent overt and covert strategic investments and influence by the Kremlin. This requires stricter regulations on transparency, as well as an effective fight against money laundering. Sanctions have also never been seen on the current scale, but the infrastructure for implementation is lacking. These can be circumvented by trading through Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. The Kremlin’s influence is a “dress rehearsal” as far as China’s future assertiveness is concerned.

