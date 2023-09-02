Home page politics

Since the beginning of the war, the European Union has wanted to become independent of Russian gas. Despite sanctions, it imports liquefied natural gas in record amounts and is even Russia’s largest customer.

Brussels – The EU actually wants to become independent of Russian gas. Instead, it is now even breaking a record for importing Russian liquefied natural gas, also known as LNG. Imports from Russia have increased by 40 percent since the beginning of the Ukraine war – despite sanctions.

The NGO Global Witness published the numbers with their study last Wednesday (30 August). The study is based on data from the industry service provider Kpler. From January to July, EU countries imported a total of 22 million cubic meters of Russian LNG.

LPG: Spain, Belgium and France import the most

Compared to the same period in 2021, i.e. before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, this is an increase of 40 percent. Around 52 percent of Russia’s LNG exports were imported into the EU in the first seven months, compared to 49 percent of exports last year and 39 percent in 2021.

Spain imports the most. The country bought 7.5 million cubic meters of Russian liquefied natural gas from January to July. That is 18 percent of all Russian LNG exports. The only non-EU country that imported 20 percent more is China. Belgium and France follow Spain with 7.1 million and 4.5 million cubic meters. Spanish Energy Minister Teresa Ribera called the situation “absurd” and called for an embargo on LNG. However, there are concerns in the EU that an import ban on Russian LNG could lead to another price shock on the European energy market.

The sanctions against Russia have a loophole

In fact, since its sanctions against Russia, the EU has stopped importing natural gas from Russia. Raw materials are Russia’s main source of income. The embargoes also apply to coal, crude oil and diesel. The supply of gas through pipelines, one of the most important energy sources for many EU countries, was partially terminated by Russia itself last summer.

Controversial technology: The LNG shuttle ship “Coral Fraseri” off the coast of Binz. © BildFunkMV/IMAGO

To compensate for this, the EU relies on the delivery of liquefied natural gas, which comes by ship instead of via pipelines and is then refined. Russian liquefied natural gas is exempt from sanctions. EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson asked the member states to stop imports in March, but without success. According to Global Witness, the main importers are the energy companies Shell and Total.

The EU Commission does not want to import any Russian gas until 2027

“It is shocking to see that many EU countries have become independent of Russian gas via pipelines, only to then replace it with LNG by tanker,” she said Financial Times Global Witness expert Jonathan Noronah-Gant. Furthermore, European companies would transfer billions to Vladimir Putin’s war chest. Russia has achieved income of more than five billion euros with imports.

The EU Commission has set itself the goal of not importing any Russian gas at all by 2027. At 16 percent, Russia currently has the second-largest share of EU LNG imports. The USA supplies the largest share. Many countries have long-term contracts that oblige them to import Russian gas. The Commission has presented a plan according to which each Member State should decide for itself whether to allow liquid gas from Russia to be fed into its gas network. However, the project has not yet been approved by the EU Parliament.

The EU has opposed the report, stressing that imports of fossil fuels from Russia have fallen significantly. Overall, liquid gas accounts for a low proportion of energy imports. (Baha Kirlidokme)