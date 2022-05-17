????? ??????? ? ?????? With a score of 1-1 (3-2 aggregate), the #Atlas of Diego Cocca, cools Guadalajara and advances to the semifinals of the #Closure2022 in Jalisco Stadium; #Chivas improved five games with Ricardo Cadena, but the current champion of #LigaMX was imposed. pic.twitter.com/x6mArlz4Zx – Fernando Moreno ✍ (@Fer_moreno17) May 16, 2022

However, a big team should not be causing pity throughout the championship, all this by placing a helmsman who did not have the credentials to lead and by a president like Amaury Vergara that overlapped the management of his friend.

Ricardo Cadena has added 12 points in four games this tournament to Marcelo Michel Leaño’s 14 in 13 games. pic.twitter.com/hOvsZd41eR – Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) April 30, 2022

Nor can it be highly praised. Alexis Vega, Fernando Beltran, Christian Calderon either Ricardo Angle because they lit up until the final stretch, having a hesitant start, so it is expected that they will continue on the same page for Apertura 2022.

Chivas has been surpassed by a much more worked team and not to mention. Acknowledge it beyond any other issue. Now, think about what is coming and demand from the board a project that lives up to the historical greatness of the club. – César Huerta Salcedo (@huerta_cesar) May 16, 2022

It’s sad that he Guadalajara has been left out, but in the end sports justice put the top four in the table in the semifinals, since the competition system really generates a lot of mediocrity otherwise it would be difficult for those eliminated in the quarterfinals to have gone so far.

IT WAS SINCERE! ?? Christian Martinoli spoke about the performance in the position of Ricardo Peláez in Chivas. “Pelaez only follows orders, he continues to live off his success, which he owes to America because with Cruz Azul he spent the night and with Chivas the same. pic.twitter.com/A4tjDzCv5R – Official Media Soccer (@futbolmediaofi) May 17, 2022

It is really expected that there will be a strong shake in the staff of the Herdas well as in the high command, since Amaury He continues to play with the greatness of the institution, which continues to become a joke for several of his detractors and the only way to silence them is to always be at the top.