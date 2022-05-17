Chivas once again fell by the wayside in their quest to be Liga MX champion, as they were unable to overcome their city rival in the Clausura 2022 quarterfinals, a painful blow for all fans and red-and-white history.
Although Richard Chain did a good job of taking the mess it left behind Marcelo Michel Leanoit must be accepted that what was experienced in the semester was a real failure, because until the last one they put their batteries with five victories in a row to enter the league.
However, a big team should not be causing pity throughout the championship, all this by placing a helmsman who did not have the credentials to lead and by a president like Amaury Vergara that overlapped the management of his friend.
There were soccer players who were far from the expected level, removing Robert Alvarado because he came from being in Blue Cross and had to adapt, there were many who again caused pity with their poor performance as Michael Ponce, Cesar Huerta Y Angel Zaldivar.
Nor can it be highly praised. Alexis Vega, Fernando Beltran, Christian Calderon either Ricardo Angle because they lit up until the final stretch, having a hesitant start, so it is expected that they will continue on the same page for Apertura 2022.
If the fans want several rojiblancos out for the next semester, it is also time for Ricardo Pelaez Pack your bags and leave, because you continue adding failure after failure, without being able to match what you did in Coapa, which also generates a lot of anger.
It’s sad that he Guadalajara has been left out, but in the end sports justice put the top four in the table in the semifinals, since the competition system really generates a lot of mediocrity otherwise it would be difficult for those eliminated in the quarterfinals to have gone so far.
To this we must add that a few victories began to hurt the heads of the rojiblancos, who were even thinking of the 13th star for having been successful. Statements out of place, because you don’t have to speak in front of the microphones but on the field of play.
It is really expected that there will be a strong shake in the staff of the Herdas well as in the high command, since Amaury He continues to play with the greatness of the institution, which continues to become a joke for several of his detractors and the only way to silence them is to always be at the top.
